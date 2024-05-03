Are ‘Selling the OC’ stars Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall still together?

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall left us all hanging during Season 2 of “Selling the OC” when their hot tub kiss seemed to make their friendship, well, more than a friendship. But in teasers for Season 3, which was released on Netflix May 3, it looked like Stanaland and Hall were bound to face trouble in their short-lived paradise. Stanaland also piqued viewers’ curiosity even more when he left Oppenheim Group in October 2023 to join his father’s real estate agency, John Stanaland Group at Douglas Elliman.

“There was the opportunity of the show,” he told real estate news outlet The Real Deal. “But I tested the waters and ultimately found my home is with my family.”

Now that Season 3 is out, we finally have some answers about what exactly happened to Hall’s and Stanaland’s relationship.

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall on Jan. 20, 2023. Samir Hussein / Getty Images

What happens between Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall in Season 3?

The drama between Stanaland and Hall picks up in Season 3 with Hall saying that after they kissed in Season 2, Stanaland went traveling on a “world tour,” leaving her “high and dry” and thinking he regretted what had happened.

While Stanaland previously said that he wanted to take things slow after his divorce with “Pitch Perfect” actor Brittany Snow, he kisses Hall’s cheek on a beach in San Diego.

“You swooned me, and you got my walls to come down, and then you f------ disappeared,” Hall says to Stanaland. “You ghosted me, you went to a different continent.”

“I haven’t felt this weird push and pull thing in so long,” Stanaland responds. “That makes me cautious.” He later adds, ”I love spending time with you, I’m scared to lose you as a friend.”

While Stanaland waffles on how romantic he wants his relationship with Hall to be, Hall starts to date a mystery man who lives in Europe and plans to meet up with him for a vacation in Italy after the finale. However, when the final episode rolls around, she tells Stanaland that although this man seems to check “all the boxes,” she feels more chemistry with Stanaland.

Stanaland tells Hall that “it would be hard” to watch her leave for Italy and “never come back,” and that he believes what they have is more than a friendship.

“I don’t want to lose you,” he says.

But the closing montage of the season depicts Hall packing her bags and picking up her passport. Whether or not she actually ends up going to Italy is a question to be answered in the next season.

Are Stanaland and Hall still together?

In short, no. In the “Selling Sunset” Season 7 reunion episode, where multiple OC agents made an appearance, Hall revealed that Stanaland had blocked her on Instagram.

“I’m excommunicated,” Hall told host Tan France when he asked her whether the two were still in touch. She further revealed that she didn’t know Stanaland was planning to leave the O Group until he actually left.

When co-star Brandi Marshall mentioned that she and Stanaland had texted briefly since he left and everything seemed fine, Hall said she was “surprised.”

“I don’t think Brandi has a friendship with Tyler, so if that’s what she’s alluding to, I call bull----,” Hall said.

Beyond frustration with the inclusion of “Selling the OC” cast members in the reunion, fans of “Selling Sunset” criticized Hall’s behavior on Twitter.

“The best part about this reunion was them (bringing) out the OC cast and Alex Hall sharing she’d been blocked by Tyler but he’s in contact with Brandi 😭,” one user tweeted.

“yes the oc cast being in the selling sunset reunion was random and unnecessary HOWEVER *I* needed people to see how unbelievable alex hall acts. I hate the way she treats brandi and gets away with it!!” another person said.

What has Brittany Snow said?

Snow, Stanaland’s ex-wife, recently spoke out publicly about her divorce with Stanaland, which came after the premiere of Season 1 of “Selling the OC.” In Season 1, Stanaland’s co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him off-camera, and Stanaland had a flirtatious friendship with Hall.

“Your ex-husband went on a reality show, and there was a situation with another woman that just played out and you had no idea what was happening until it aired for the world,” “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper said in conversation with Snow. “What did you feel when you saw this play out for the world to see?”

“I was not aware of a lot of things,” Snow responded. “What people think happened, happened.”

“I don’t have the anger that I think that people wanted me to have,” she added. “I just didn’t even want to go there.”

Snow said that she thinks the “saddest part” of the experience was realizing that because she was in love with Stanaland, she didn’t trust her original instincts about his character.

On the same day Snow appeared on the podcast, Hall posted a video on Instagram of herself sitting on a balcony, overlaid with the text: “Imagine talking s--- about me in your ugly town to your stinky friend & I’m just over here having breakfast in Lake Como before I head to my massage.”

Although Hall wrote in her comments that people were “jumping to a conclusion” about what her post was referring to, many fans believe that it was in response to Snow.