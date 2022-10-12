Christine Brown shared some difficult news with her youngest daughter, Truely, in the latest episode of Season 17 of "Sister Wives."

This season of the TLC reality series has focused heavily on Christine and Kody Brown's breakup and her decision to move away from her plural marriage in Arizona, a topic she was discussing with her daughter Mykelti over the phone one day when Truely suddenly overhead the conversation.

"(Mykelti is) so excited I'm moving to Utah. And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m excited to move too.’ And then I heard a gasp and I looked behind me and there was Truely,” she said in an exclusive clip shared with TODAY.

Christine went on to explain that she and Kody originally intended to tell the 12-year-old, who is their youngest of six children, about their divorce together.

“We just hadn’t come to an agreement. But I obviously didn’t have a choice anymore (after Truely overheard me),” she said.

In the episode, titled “Telling Truely,” Christine recalled how she sat her daughter down and told her that the two of them would be moving in a few months — and also explained why they would be moving.

“She’s in tears and she’s like, ‘Well, can I just go to my room?’ I said, ‘Well, there’s more, love,” she said.

“I knew that she hadn’t quite clocked that I was leaving Kody. And rather than let her leave the room and go process this, (I decided that) she needs to know everything.”

The 50-year-old then told Truely that it would only be the two of them moving to Utah.

"And she goes, 'Are you and dad getting divorced? And her little face was so heartbroken. I could’ve said, 'Yeah, we’re going to be getting divorced.' And then every time Kody would come over she would be watching us like crazy and worrying and wondering. Then also she might have this false sense of hope that we would get back together again," Christine said.

At that moment, the mother of six decided to be totally honest with Truely and tell her that she and Kody were, in fact, already divorced.

“I just really quickly made up my mind and told her, ‘No we’re already divorced,” she said.

As Christine went on to explain during a confessional, divorces are handled a bit differently in plural marriages and typically involve some sort of a "separation procedure." Up until that conversation with Truely, Christine wasn't sure how that was going to work, but something clicked for her while talking to her daughter.

"I didn’t know if Kody and I were actually divorced until this second. I just thought we were gonna be divorced, I didn’t know when we would actually be divorced cause there’s not ever gonna be a piece of paper from the government that says you’re divorced because we were never married legally," she said.

In a recent episode of the TLC reality series, two of Christine's other daughters shared their thoughts on their parents' divorce. Ysabel, 19, wasn't all that surprised.

“I think with my mom and my dad getting a divorce, if I’m honest I did see it coming. But of course, I’m sad about it. I mean, sometimes it just doesn’t work out. And I’m happy that my mom will be able to find somebody who she’s really, really, really happy with,” she said in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Mykelti, who just had a child of her own, found a sense of peace after hearing the news.

“I was honestly relieved when I heard my mom was leaving my dad. They’re not happy, they’re not in love,” the 26-year-old said.