Trevor Noah announces he's leaving 'The Daily Show'

Trevor Noah announced he is leaving "The Daily Show" on Thursday, Sept. 29.

"I realized that after seven years, my time is up," he said as the audience gasped. "But in the most beautiful way."

He thanked his fans for an "amazing seven years" that have been "truly wild."

"I remember when we first started... So many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice." he said. "And what a journey that it's been."

Noah took over for former host Jon Stewart, who left the show in 2015. At the time, the South African comedian was not well-known in the United States and faced what he would later call an uphill battle to win over audiences.

But despite those challenges, Noah said in his announcement that he has "loved hosting the show."

"It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys," Noah said in his goodbye on Sept. 29. "We've laughed together, we've cried together... But after seven years I feel like it's time."

He explained he hopes to travel, perform, and learn more languages after leaving the show.

"There's another part of my life that I want to continue exploring," he said.

"The point is, I want to say thank you," he concluded. "Because man, I never dreamed that I would be here."

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.