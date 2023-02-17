Travis Kelce is hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘I am so nervous’

He just won the Super Bowl, now Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

The 33-year-old NFL star announced that he is making his Studio 8H debut during the Feb. 16 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“We have a big announcement that you’re gonna announce here on the show tonight. I’m very excited about this,” host Jimmy Fallon said in a clip shared on Instagram. “You’re going to be back in our building in a few weeks. Can you say why you’re coming back?”

“Growing up, I was a huge, like, (Chris) Farley, (Will) Ferrell, Fallon, kind of guy,” Kelce said. “I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother.”

Adding, “And it’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting ‘SNL’ March 4th.”

Fallon expressed his excitement, while the athlete said, “I am so nervous for that. Oh my gosh.”

The host and former “SNL” cast member said he told creator Lorne Michaels that Kelce is “so charming and he can sing, and he’s fun and it’s so good!”

Kelce was taken by Fallon’s comments, replying, “You think that about me?”

Kelce will be hosting with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, who is also making her “SNL” debut.

But before Kelce and the singer take over the comedy sketch show, Woody Harrelson will host the Feb. 25 episode with musical guest Jack White. This will be the actor’s fifth time hosting, while this marks White’s fourth solo appearance as musical guest and fifth overall.

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega will host “SNL” for the first time on March 11, with The 1975 making their second appearance as musical guest.

Kelce went up against his older brother, Jason Kelce, when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, taking home the Super Bowl win.

The brothers got emotional chatting about the historic matchup and what it meant for their mother, Donna Kelce, who became the first mom to have two sons play against each other during the Super Bowl.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional. Because, man, it was so awesome,” the Eagles center said, holding back tears. “You know, she was on top of the world for a week.”

The Chiefs player added, “She was the heavyweight champ, man.”

The newly-minted Super Bowl champ is one of many athletes to host “SNL.” NFL star JJ Watt appeared on the Feb. 1, 2020 episode, Ronda Rousey was the first female wrestler to host “SNL” on Jan. 23, 2016, and Michael Phelps hosted the Season 34 premiere on Sept. 13, 2008.

Other athletes include John Cena, LeBron James, Peyton Manning, Nancy Kerrigan, Lance Armstrong, Jeff Gordon and Tom Brady, among others.