How Travis Barker included Kourtney Kardashian’s late father in his proposal 

Kourtney Kardashian’s dad, Robert Kardashian, died in 2003, but her fiancé, Travis Barker, still included the late patriarch in his proposal plans by visiting his grave and asking for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, explained how it happened during Season One, Episode Three of "The Kardashians." While talking to Kim Kardashian in her "Saturday Night Live" dressing room, she said that Barker came to see her after he went to Robert's grave.

Robert Kardashian (C) and Kourtney Kardashian (R) attend 'A Time For Heroes' E. Glaser Pediatric AIDS Association Benefit in June 1998 in Brentwood, California. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

"He came over and he asked for her hand in marriage," Jenner said while tearing up. "I was like, literally, I want to cry now."

"It was so sweet and so tender," Jenner added. "And then he said, he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad. And I just lost it."

The whole moment made Kim emotional too. The Skims founder was getting ready to host "SNL" for the first time in October 2021. During her debut, she hilariously roasted her family and friends in her opening monologue.

"OK guys, I have to work," she said while wiping the tears away from her face. "Why are you doing this to me? I have to work. I really have to work. I can't ruin my makeup."

"I wish your dad was here to see it," Jenner said.

In October 2021, Kardashian and Barker got engaged after less than a year of dating. They revealed the news when they shared photos of Barker's romantic proposal on Instagram. The pair were seen embracing on the beach surrounded by candles and red roses.

"forever," Kardashian captioned her post.

A few months later, Kardashian and Barker tried to get married in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys. But since they were unable to obtain a marriage license at 2 a.m., their wedding wasn't technically official.

However, the pair still went ahead with the ceremony and got an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the wedding.

“They wanted Elvis Presley. I called Elvis and Elvis came and married them,” One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told NBC News at the time.

The couple later told Kim that they tied the knot through a group chat.

“She put it in the group chat, like, ‘Oh, hey guys, and by the way, I got married last night.’ I woke up to like a million texts," Kim hilariously explained during an early April episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live."

But even though Kardashian and Barker weren't able to obtain a marriage license in time, Kardashian said they still wanted to go through with the ceremony because they loved each other deeply.

“We just did it anyways; it’s what’s in the heart,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.