Travis Barker recreates flower-filled engagement photos for Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker showed off his romantic side when he recreated his flower-filled proposal for wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker on this week's episode of "The Kardashians."

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question in October 2021 in a romantic beachfront proposal that included dozens of white candles and hundreds of red roses.

On the June 22 episode of "The Kardashians," Barker, 47, recreated the experience for Kardashian Barker, who announced last week that she's expecting the couple's first child.

The tattooed musician began by taking his wife back to the Santa Barbara, California, hotel where they were staying when they got engaged.

As footage showed the lovebirds holding hands and strolling along a beach toward two large hearts made of roses, Kardashian Barker revealed she had "no idea" that her husband had planned a surprise.

"He completely recreated all the roses like he did for our engagement," she said. "It was just the most special, romantic thing that anyone's ever done."

As a guitarist and violinist serenaded them, the couple sat down amid the flowers, where Barker told his wife, "It's just us and like a million roses."

"This is so pretty," Kardashian Barker responded.

Barker then presented her with several meaningful gifts, including a necklace to replace one she no longer owned.

"Thank you, my husband," she told the drummer as he clasped the necklace around her neck and they shared a kiss.

In an interview taped later, Kardashian Barker explained to viewers that he'd replaced a "diamond heart necklace" that he'd gotten her for Christmas.

"It unfortunately was stolen so Travis got me the same necklace again."

"A little bit more beautiful," she added, smiling. "It was just the most thoughtful thing ever."

Back on the beach, Barker dared his new bride to run into the ocean with him. The two then removed some of their heavy clothing and ran hand-in-hand into the water.

Afterward, the newlyweds toasted their love with champagne.

"We laid in the sand and got dirty and just, like, talked and laughed and drank champagne... This is where I'm meant to be," Kardashian Barker told viewers.

Shortly after Barker popped the question in 2021, his now-wife shared images on Instagram that showed the pair embracing while surrounded by roses. She captioned them, “forever.”

The couple went on to celebrate in a Las Vegas chapel in April 2022. Then, the next month, they legally tied the knot for real in Santa Barbara. The two then had a third wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.