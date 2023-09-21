‘The Traitors’ Season 2 cast reunites famous reality TV rivals

Ready for more backstabbing, covert conversations and fabulous outfits from Alan Cummings? You're in luck because "The Traitors" Season Two is on its way with a brand new cast of traitors and faithfuls.

The Peacock reality TV competition show will return for its sophomore season, and the streaming service announced the new competitors in a video that will make fans of the show smirk.

The short clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Cummings performing a musical salute as the names of the Season Two cast scroll across the screen.

In case you missed the first season, "The Traitors" divides contestants into a group called "the faithful" and a group of "traitors."

The faithful group must attempt to identify all the traitors living among them in order to split a grand prize of $250,000. However, if any traitors survive the banishment votes and make it to the end of the game — they take the jackpot for themselves.

In Season One, "Survivor" great Cirie Fields, playing as a traitor, ended up successfully concealing her identity throughout the game and won.

This time around, there are plenty of reality TV legends competing in the game, including some familiar faces and notable rivals, from “Big Brother,” “Survivor” and “The Challenge.”

Here's everything to know.

When does Season 2 of 'The Traitors' premiere?

Peacock hasn't released a premiere date yet, but the new video on X hints that another season is "coming soon."

'The Traitors' Season 2 cast:

Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen ("Love Island USA")

Carsten Bergersen. Peacock

Known to viewers as "Bergie," Carsten Bergersen appeared in Season Five of "Love Island USA," which premiered in July.

Per EW, he works as a Dairy Queen manager and previously described himself as a "hopeless romantic ready to give his heart to the woman of his dreams."

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello ("The Challenge")

Chris Tamburello. Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Chris "C.T." Tamburello is no stranger to reality TV. He first appeared on "The Real World: Paris" then went on to find success on "The Challenge."

Per People, he has won the show five times (plus two spinoff seasons) and competed in 19 seasons.

In one of the most memorable moments from the MTV competition show, Tamburello dueled with Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, and within seconds, hoisted Bananas onto his back and quite literally dragged him to defeat.

Dan Gheesling ("Big Brother")

Dan Gheesling. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Considered to be one of the all-time best players on "Big Brother," Dan Gheesling unanimously won Season 10 of the CBS reality series and came in second place during Season 14.

Deontay Wilder

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder. Steve Marcus / Getty Images

Known as "The Bronze Bomber," Deontay Wilder is an accomplished heavyweight boxer.

Wilder has also showed off his athletic prowess at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and took home a bronze medal.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu ("Love Island")

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu found romance on Season Eight of "Love Island" but recently broke up with her beau Davide Sanclimenti, per Us Weekly.

The couple won the reality dating show and dated for less than a year.

Janelle Pierzina ("Big Brother")

Janelle Pierzina. CBS via Getty Images

Janelle Pierzina is a reality TV veteran.

She appeared on "Big Brother" four times (Seasons Six, Seven, 14 and 22) and "The Amazing Race" (Season 31).

In 2022, Pierzina competed in an episode of "Snake In the Grass" alongside crowning-"Traitors" champion Cirie Fields, as well as Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick and Rachel Reilly — who also starred in Season One of "The Traitors."

Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio ("The Challenge")

Johnny Devenanzio. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Prime Video

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is on a reality TV roll.

Earlier this month, he was announced as a star of E!'s new series, "House of Villains." Now, he's starring in "The Traitors" as well. Devenanzio is known for appearing on “The Real World” and “The Challenge" (he has won eight seasons).

John Bercow

John Bercow. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

John Bercow might be a newcomer to reality TV, but he's noteworthy in his own right. Bercow is the U.K. Parliament's former House of Commons speaker.

Kevin Kreider ("Bling Empire")

Kevin Kreider. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

On Netflix's reality series "Bling Empire," Kevin Kreider was known as the newcomer to a group of Asian American friends.

The show, which ran for three seasons, explored Kreider's modeling career and romantic relationships.

Larsa Pippen ("The Real Housewives of Miami")

Larsa Pippen. David Livingston / Getty Images

Larsa Pippen is best known for her time on "The Real Housewives of Miami." She is the ex-wife of former NBA player Scottie Pippen.

She is currently in a relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan. Gary W. Green / Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images

Speaking of Marcus Jordan, he'll be participating in Season Two of "The Traitors" as well.

He's known for his basketball skills and famous father, but also hosts a podcast called "Separation Anxiety" with Pippen.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy ("Dancing with the Stars")

Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Maksim (Maks) Chmerkovskiy rose to fame as a professional dancer on "Dancing with the Stars." He's now married to his co-star and fellow dancer Peta Murgatroyd, and the couple has two children.

Mercedes 'MJ' Javid ("Shahs of Sunset")

Mercedes "MJ" Javid. Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Bravo fans will recognize Mercedes “MJ” Javid from the reality series "Shahs of Sunset." Her love story with husband Tommy Feight was followed on the popular show, and the couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary.

Parvati Shallow ("Survivor")

Parvati Shallow. CBS via Getty Images

Parvati Shallow rose to the ranks of "Survivor" legend with her victory in Season 16 (Micronesia) in 2008. She then went on to compete in three additional seasons, notably coming in second to Sandra Diaz-Twine on Season 20 (Heroes vs. Villains).

On her Instagram page and personal website, Shallow also describes herself as an executive coach with advanced certifications in yoga, meditation and breath work.

Peppermint ("RuPaul's Drag Race")

Peppermint. Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Peppermint (aka Miss Peppermint) is a drag performer who has appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race," coming in second on the Season Nine of the show.

Per IMDB, she also works as an actor and singer and starred in "Head Over Heels" on Broadway in 2018.

Peter Weber ("The Bachelor")

Peter Weber. John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

Peter Weber, aka "Pilot Pete" wasn't so lucky in love on "The Bachelorette" and later as the star of "The Bachelor" Season 24, but he's hoping to bring home the $250,000 prize as a star of "The Traitors." Maybe he has what it takes to smooth talk the competition.

Phaedra Parks ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta")

Phaedra Parks. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Phaedra Parks starred on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" from 2010 to 2017. She now dabbles in several projects, and on her Instagram page, she describes herself as an "attorney to the stars," mommy, mortician, model, actress and author.

Sandra Diaz-Twine ("Survivor")

Sandra Diaz-Twine. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Sandra Diaz-Twine is often considered the queen of "Survivor." In 2010, she became the first contestant to win the game twice, defeating her future "Traitors" co-contestant Parvati Shallow at the Season 20 finale.

Will "The Traitors" Season Two prove a Parvati vs. Sandra rematch?

Shereé Whitfield ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta")

Sheree Whitfield. Paras Griffin / WireImage

Per her Instagram page, Shereé Whitfield holds a lot of titles, including: mother, author, designer, fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur, executive producer and television personality.

She's most well known for starring in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Tamra Judge ("The Real Housewives of Orange County")

Tamra Judge. Bravo

As a star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Tamra Judge has learned all about keeping her friends close and her enemies closer.

After leaving the show for two years, Judge returned for Season 17, which premiered in June.

Trishelle Cannatella ("Real World: Las Vegas")

Trishelle Canatella. Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images

Trishelle Cannatella is known for her time on "The Real World: Las Vegas" and "The Challenge." She has also appeared on "Punk'd" and "Fear Factor."