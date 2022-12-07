Tori Spelling re-creates ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ scene with former co-stars

What’s old is new again.

Tori Spelling re-enacted a scene from “Beverly Hills, 90210” on Instagram on Dec. 6, along with co-stars Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price.

In the clip, set to the song “I’m Just a Kid” by Simple Plan, the trio sits down on a couch, with Price grabbing her stomach, as if pregnant. The moment harks back to a Season 10 episode in which Price’s character, Janet, is pregnant with Steve’s baby.

“It’s a 90210 reunion, as @jenniegarth and I celebrate NYE with @lindsayjprice and @curtisstone on their new show In the Spirit with Lindsay and Curtis!” Spelling captioned the video. “Tune into @hsn+ this Friday at midnight to ring in the New Year with us.”

It's a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reunion. @torispelling via Instagram

While Spelling and Garth were part of the original “90210” cast, Price joined in the show’s eighth season and remained through the series finale in 2000.

Spelling and Garth have never strayed too far from the classic Fox drama, even more than two decades after it signed off.

The pair were among the many original stars who appeared in the 2019 Fox reboot of the show, in which they played fictionalized versions of themselves.

Spelling also may have referenced the famous “Donna Martin graduates!” episode in June when she posted a photo of daughter Stella graduating middle school with the caption “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!”

Spelling and Garth also host the “9021OMG” podcast, in which they discuss episodes of the show.

Related: