Villain? Me? Kerry Washington reacts to Tony Goldwyn's 'Law & Order' comment about her

Tony Goldwyn got his former "Scandal" co-star Kerry Washington to respond to his idea that if she were to join him on an episode of "Law & Order," it would be as a villain.

The two actors made fans swoon as star-crossed lovers Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant on the long-running ABC political thriller.

Now, Goldwyn has joined the cast of “L&O” as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter — and apparently he thinks he should be grilling a devious character played by Washington in the courtroom.

"If Kerry Washington comes to 'Law & Order,' she will be a villain. I can just tell you that right now," Goldwyn told TODAY.com in an interview published March 19.

After TODAY posted a TikTok clip of Goldwyn sharing his idea, Washington responded in the comments.

"A villain!?!? Me!?!?!" the Emmy winner asked alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn in a scene from "Scandal." Mitch Haaseth / Disney

Fans of "Olitz" — the nickname "Scandal" viewers gave steamy Olivia and Fitz — shared their excitement over the idea of seeing Washington and Goldwyn together on screen again.

"The new DA needs you Ms@kerrywashington," one wrote in the comments.

"When's the Olitz reunion?" asked another.

"Wow!" added a third.

Fans of the couple on X also cheered for Goldwyn's casting idea.

"I need this to happen," one wrote beneath a video of the actor discussing Washington with TODAY.com.

Goldwyn and Washington's cute exchange comes less than six months after the former co-stars reunited in a video that Washington posted Sept. 27 on Instagram.

The video showed Washington, dressed in a red ensemble, walking down a hall to knock on a door. Goldwyn opens the door, comes face to face with Washington and says softly, “Hi.”

Washington says “hi” back to him as the two actors gaze into each other's eyes before laughing and embracing.

Washington captioned the fun moment, “Hi D.C #Olitz is ready for you," and added a red heart emoji.