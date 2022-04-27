Tom Selleck explains why he was ‘scared to death’ to be on ‘Friends’

Tom Selleck came across as sensible and charming during his stint on “Friends” as Dr. Richard Burke, but the actor was actually “scared to death” to be on the show.

Selleck, 77, stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday and spoke to the host about how it feels to be an actor joining a long-running series.

“(The) hardest thing is to guest on a show,” said Selleck, who has been starring on the police drama “Blue Bloods” since 2010. “I try to relax the new actors because that’s really hard to come on a show where everybody’s up to speed.”

He mentioned that he had a similar newcomer experience when he joined “Friends” during the sitcom’s second season.

“You were amazing in ‘Friends'! Kelly Clarkson chimed in.

As the crowd applauded, Selleck replied, “I wasn’t amazing at what they call the table read.”

Clarkson continued to compliment him and said, “Who cares? Bad rehearsal. Good show. That was so good. That’s literally the thing I feel like people comment about all the time–(when) Monica’s on your voicemail, breathing.”

She then asked if he enjoyed filming the beloved ‘90s comedy.

“I was scared to death,” Selleck revealed. “I had done ‘Taxi’ a long time before, but I hadn’t done a sitcom.”

He recalled being “really nervous” and shared that Courteney Cox made him feel welcome.