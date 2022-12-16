Todd and Julie Chrisley say they’re filming a documentary, scheduled to report to prison in January

Todd and Julie Chrisley have officially been ordered to begin their prison sentences in January after being convicted of tax fraud.

According to documents obtained by NBC News, the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars will report to their respective Florida prisons at 12 p.m. on Jan. 17. Todd Chrisley is expected to serve his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie Chrisley will be at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna.

However, the pair have both filed notices of appeal and are requesting bail pending their appeals. According to documents obtained by NBC News, Todd Chrisley’s legal team filed the paperwork on Dec. 7, while Julie Chrisley’s attorneys filed on Dec. 5.

It should be noted that their pending appeals may affect either of them surrendering to prison.

The couple was found guilty of fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud the United States by a federal jury in Atlanta in June. On Nov. 21, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley received seven years.

Shortly after the combined 19 year sentence, their family attorney Alex Little said in a statement to NBC News that they planned to appeal.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions,” Little said on Nov. 22. “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

During the latest “Chrisley Confessions” podcast released on Dec. 14, the couple touched on how they are feeling after their legal woes.

“Everyone wants answers to, kind of, how we’re doing. We’re doing as well as we can do right now,” Todd Chrisley said. “We have placed our faith in God. We trust that, at some point, God is going to shed light where there’s darkness. That God is going to walk us through the valley and we try not to get weighed down in the baggage of the gossip.”

Todd Chrisley later confirmed that they had just filed their appeals, but couldn’t share any further details on their case.

“We’re not allowed to discuss it,” he said. “Don’t think we’re avoiding wanting to tell you something, because we’re not. It’s that we’ve been told we cannot. Continue to pray for us if it’s in your heart and your will to do so.”

The Chrisley patriarch went on to share how amid their family and legal hardships, filming their reality show has “been a heavy burden to carry for 10 years.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” first premiered in 2014.

“We’re dying on the inside, but we still have to put a smile on your face,” he said, adding that they are not asking for sympathy, “but just understand that the work that we have done has at times been to our own detriment.”

He said that they are in a “much better place” and teased that they are working on new show content that’s going to give people “a whole new perspective of the Chrisley family.”

“You are going to get to go through the ups and the downs and everything that we’re going through,” he continued. “You’ll get to hear the whole story… The documentary that we’re working on right now is going to be very telling and we hope that our fans will embrace that.”