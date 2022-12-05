TODAY team channels 'Love Actually' in 2022 holiday video card

The winter festivities are almost at hand, so on Monday, Dec. 5, the TODAY anchors decided the time was right to give viewers a peek at their annual holiday video card.

And this year, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and the rest of the familiar faces from Studio 1A got into the spirit for the must-see Yuletide greeting by channeling the must-see Christmas movie “Love Actually.”

Happy holidays from TODAY! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The clip starts with a scene easily recognizable to fans of the star-studded 2003 rom-com — a snow-framed, wreath-covered door similar to the one Mark (Andrew Lincoln) stood in front of when he professed his forbidden love to Juliet (Keira Knightley) via a series of cue cards.

The TODAY anchors have a lot to say in their 2022 holiday video card. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Only when this door swings open, it’s Savannah, Hoda and Craig holding up signs that read, “The holidays are here/ And so are we/ Bringing good cheer.”

One by one the anchors are joined by the rest of the gang, who have signs of their own aimed at delivering messages of goodwill.

TODAY has a lot of love (actually) for our viewers. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“Wishing you peace/ And joy/ Love/ And laughter,” read just some of the cue cards raised by Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist, Sheinelle Jones and more.

And that's not all.

Al Roker had to be involved in this year's holiday video card one way or another. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

They even found a way to include our beloved weatherman and more, Al Roker, who’s been away from TODAY as he heals up from his recent health issues. Creating Al face cutouts for the team to hold was a fun and creative way to bring his spirit to the shoot for the 2022 video card.

The holiday video card is as much fun to watch as it was to make. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

In the end, the sentimental messages that played out on the signs didn’t just spark memories of “Love Actually.” They also reminded us of other signs we see all year round — the ones TODAY fans hold up when they gather on the plaza and show their support for the show.