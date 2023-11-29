See TODAY's playful 2023 holiday video card, from snowball fights to disco balls

The TODAY team is "hearing sleigh bells" in their new holiday video card. Set to the tune of Kelly Clarkson's 2017 song "Christmas Eve", we're getting our first look at the annual Christmas-themed video.

The holiday video card, which was revealed on TODAY Nov. 29, starts with Hoda and Savannah in front of an all-chrome wall and disco ball — a nod to Beyoncé's standout "Renaissance" tour this year, perhaps? — clad in festive clothes.

Savannah and Hoda kick off the video in festive style. TODAY

The rest of the crew is also featured in the video, which has a stop-motion-like feel to it.

In the clip, the cast throws snowballs and decorations, hides behind gold tree cutouts, jokingly argues over presents and admires a wreath, showing how they're getting into the holiday spirit.

Jenna and Hoda having fun with a string of lights during the holiday video card. TODAY

It also marks the first holiday video card that features Saturday TODAY co-anchor Laura Jarrett, who is also an NBC News senior legal correspondent. Laura joined NBC News in January and took on Saturday TODAY duties earlier this year after Kristen Welker became the new moderator of NBC’s "Meet the Press."

Say cheese! The TODAY family pose for their 2023 holiday card. TODAY

TODAY weatherman Al Roker missed last year's holiday video card due to health issues. Al was initially hospitalized in November 2022 due to blood clots in his legs, which spread to his lungs. After spending Thanksgiving that year at home, he returned to the hospital for internal bleeding before finally being released in early December.

He's made a full recovery and told TODAY.com earlier this month that the ordeal changed his perspective and made him appreciate life more.

“(Life) is an ephemeral gift that we’re given, and you need to appreciate and honor it,” he said, adding he tries to be intentional when telling friends and family how much they mean to him these days. "We’re really not guaranteed anything."

The video card's soundtrack is also a fitting tribute to Clarkson, who not only moved her titular show to Rockefeller Center this year but is hosting the annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 29.

"Christmas in Rockefeller Center" is a two-hour live show that will air on both NBC and Peacock on at 8 p.m. ET/PT. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)