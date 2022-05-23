Everything you need to know ahead of the ‘This Is Us’ finale

Nearly six years and 105 episodes have led to this moment — the series finale of “This Is Us.”

In the last episode, which is appropriately titled “Us,” we will say goodbye to multiple generations of Pearsons.

Fans already had to bid farewell to Mandy Moore’s Rebecca during the penultimate episode, “The Train,” as they watched the most emotional scenes in, possibly, the entire series.

“The Train,” showed members of the Pearson family expressing to Rebecca the monumental role she has played in their lives. While flashback moments tend to focus on Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson, this episode was dedicated to Rebecca and how she helped build and support one of the best families on television.

To bring Rebecca to this moment, we’ve watched the characters learn multiple lessons, fall in love and inspire each other. There have been so many storylines over the years that you might need a refresher on all the obstacles the Pearsons have faced and overcome.

To help you out, here’s a rundown on everything you need to know to be caught up for the series finale on May 24.

Randall and Beth

Throughout six seasons, the most loving and entertaining couple on “This Is Us” has consistently been Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). The couple have hit some speed bumps along the way — including a few particularly heart-wrenching episodes in season three when they struggled to balance their work and personal lives.

In “R & B,” named after the pair’s adorable couple nickname, they had a major disagreement about Beth sacrificing her happiness to support Randall’s dreams. The couple eventually resolved their issues and moved to Philadelphia. Since then, they have been unbreakable.

Randall and Beth helped support their daughter Tess (Eris Baker) when she came out to them. They also guided Deja (Lyric Ross) in her relationship with Malik (Asante Blackk). While Randall confronted years of resentment toward Rebecca in therapy, Beth mended her relationship with her mom Carol (Phylicia Rashad) and even invited her to live with them.

The couple traveled to Louisiana in Season Five to learn more about Randall’s birth mom, Laurel (Jennifer C. Holmes), after discovering she lived years after giving birth to Randall.

During the sixth and final season, Randall became a senator and Beth began mentoring dance students after her studio closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the penultimate episode of the series, Beth proved (again) how much she loves Randall when she told Rebecca goodbye.

“I’ll take him the rest of the way, Mama,” she sweetly said, ensuring her mother-in-law that he was in good hands.

Rebecca

Toward the end of Season Four, viewers learned that Rebecca was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Season Five began with Rebecca being escorted by the police when she could not remember how to get home. Her children then began to fully understand how the disorder affected her.

The start of Season Six showed Rebecca’s memory lapses worsening. She also welcomed Nicky (Griffin Dunne) into her home to live with her and Miguel (Jon Huertas). She persuaded her brother-in-law to reunite with his former girlfriend, Sally, and confess his feelings for her.

One flashback episode, “Heart and Soul,” finally revealed what fans have been wondering for seasons — how Miguel and Rebecca started dating. We saw the two attend a speed dating event years after Jack’s death. Rebecca went on a date with one of the men she met, but it was clear she was developing feelings for Miguel.

In a Season Six episode titled “Taboo,” Kevin, Kate and Randall noticed the chemistry between Miguel and Rebecca on Thanksgiving.

As her health declined, present-day, Rebecca shared with her children that she had chosen Kate to be her executor. She also explained that she did not want them to center their lives around her illness. But after Miguel’s death, Rebecca’s cognitive awareness worsened and Kevin decided to move in with her.

“The Train,” the penultimate episode of the series, was a goodbye to Rebecca. Viewers watched each family member tell Rebecca what she meant to them. Meanwhile, Rebecca pictured herself on a train being guided by William (Ron Cephas Jones) as she reflected on the people who had impacted her life. When she reached the caboose, she lay down on a bed and Jack appeared beside her, confirming she had died.

Kate and Toby (and Phillip)

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) met in the pilot at a support group. It seemed like their connection was strong enough to survive anything.

Toby battled depression in Season Five and Kate recalled having an abortion in the past while being involved with an abusive ex-boyfriend. Through it all, they were there for each other and they eventually welcomed two children together, Jack and Hailey.

But signs that tension was building between Kate and Toby came to a head when Toby was laid off. As he looked for jobs, Kevin (Justin Hartley) offered Toby financial assistance. Toby declined Kevin’s money which led to arguments between him, Kate and Kevin.

To help with their finances, Kate took a job at Jack’s music school where she met her curmudgeonly boss Phillip (Chris Geere). In the Season Five finale, Toby told Kate that he had found a new job in San Francisco that required him to live in Northern California for three days a week. She was skeptical at first, but they thought they could make it work.

Their relationship completely unraveled in Season Six. Kate began to miss how Toby behaved when they first met and he resented her for questioning his parenting skills. “Saturday in the Park” ended with them having a major argument after Jack left the house and went to the park alone.

“Katoby” showed them finally deciding to get a divorce. In the future, Toby called Kate and admitted that she was right — they needed to split up, but their story continued. She eventually married Phillip in the “Day of the Wedding” episode and Toby found love again, too.

Despite their separation, Toby still joined Pearsons to say goodbye to Rebecca. When speaking with Rebecca alone, he joked that she had to admit she liked him more than Phillip.

Kevin

Kevin was in and out of relationships throughout “This Is Us,” but his constant connection in the past and present was always Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge). However, the two always seemed to reconnect at the wrong time.

In Season Four, Kevin intended to have a one-night stand with Madison (Caitlin Thompson), but she revealed to him in the season finale that was pregnant with twins. The pair quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and started dating.

After Madison fell in the Season Five premiere, Kevin worried about the future of his family and he impulsively proposed. After getting engaged, they struggled to open up to each other.

He temporarily relocated to Vancouver to film a movie and had to rush back to Los Angeles before Madison gave birth. He made it in time and they seemed happy as they planned their wedding. However, Nicky’s comments during Kevin’s bachelorette party in “Jerry 2.0,” made him rethink getting married.

During the Season Five finale, Kevin admitted he didn’t love Madison and they called off the wedding. After their breakup, Rebecca asked Kevin to build her the house that Jack planned to construct for their family.

The start of Season Six showed Kevin living in Madison’s garage while they figured out how to co-parent. He was also filming a reboot of “The Manny” and working on his nonprofit.

“The Night Before the Wedding” showed present-day Kevin reuniting with Sophie. The exes spent the day hanging out together and she revealed that she was divorced. She went to his hotel room at night, but she had second thoughts and left.

At the wedding, Kevin told Sophie he had always loved her and they got back together. The two were wearing wedding rings in the future, which implied that they tied the knot.

Miguel

Viewers learned the most about Miguel during a Season Six episode that focused entirely on his backstory.

Miguel grew up in Puerto Rico before he moved to Pittsburgh with his family so that they could have better opportunities. As an adult, Miguel struggled to find a balance between celebrating his culture and assimilating to find a job in the United States.

During one scene, Jack — determined to have Rebecca and Miguel become friends — pretended to leave something in his car which allowed the two to get to know each other.

After Miguel’s divorce from Sally and Jack’s death, Miguel developed a bond with Rebecca. But, as “Taboo” shows, Miguel feared their connection, so he moved to Houston for a job opportunity. Years later, he messaged Rebecca online and the two met up in Pittsburgh.

They went on a date and Rebecca kissed him shortly after they started talking.

The future version of Miguel took care of Rebecca while his health also waned. Recognizing that his mother’s husband does not have much time left, Kevin helped Miguel reunite with his estranged son.

Miguel died at the end of the episode and his ashes were scattered in two places — on a field in Puerto Rico and near the tree outside his home with Rebecca.

Nicky

In Season Three, we were introduced to Uncle Nicky, Jack’s mysterious younger brother. Jack had told Rebecca and his children that Nicky died during the Vietnam War, but his brother was actually alive.

While overseas, Nicky abused drugs. He was intoxicated when he decided to go fishing with a young Vietnamese boy. A grenade exploded on their boat and killed the boy, leading Jack to wrongly believe it was intentional. He disowned Nicky for the rest of his life.

Kevin, Kate and Randall found Nicky in present-day and went to visit him. He pushed them away at first but Kevin was determined to get to know him. He helped his uncle confront his addictions and his painful memories of the war.

Nicky opened up more after the birth of Kevin’s twins. He learned that Kevin named his son after him, so he decided to get on a plane for the first time since he returned from deployment.

He grew closer to the family and eventually moved in with Rebecca and Miguel. He later returned to Pennsylvania and met his wife, Edie (Vanessa Bell Calloway), who was working as a flight attendant.

Nicky and Edie moved into Jack and Rebecca’s original cabin to look after her before her death.