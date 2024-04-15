The Pearsons are coming back.

Following in the footsteps of other rewatch podcasts like “The Office” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan have announced they are teaming up for a new “This Is Us” podcast called “That Was Us.”

The trio, who co-starred on the hit NBC drama, which aired for six seasons between 2016 and 2022, announced the new project in a video shared on Instagram on April 12.

The clip, which features soft background music that fans of the show will no doubt find familiar, opens with Moore sitting in the driver’s seat of the old Pearson station wagon.

“Feels so good to be back in the Wagoneer,” she says.

“You know, I’m thinking maybe should go do a podcast,” Brown says as he sits up in the passenger seat.

“What do you think, bud?” he continues, while looking toward the back seat as the camera pans back to it.

“Let’s do it. Let’s go,” Sullivan, sitting in the back, says, as Moore pulls away in the car.

So, what can fans expect? Here’s what we know.

What will the podcast cover?

“Sibling rivalry, body issues, marriage, divorce, adoption, love, blending families, terminal illness, death, miscarriage, racism, and substance abuse are right here in our backyard, just as they were for the Pearsons,” the Instagram post said.

“So what we’d like to do is really dig in and dig deep. We’ll break down each episode, bring on some very special guests, have the tough conversations and maybe do some collective healing along the way??”

Mandy Moore played Rebecca, the matriarch of the Pearson family, on "This Is Us." NBC

When will the podcast premiere?

The first episode is expected to premiere May 14.

Where can I listen to the podcast?

It hasn’t yet been revealed which platform, or platforms, will carry the podcast.

Sterling K. Brown played the gifted Randall on "This Is Us." NBC

Who were the 'This Is Us' cast members?

The tear-jerking NBC drama won four Emmys during its run, including one for Brown, who won best actor in a drama in 2017.

Brown played one of the “Big Three” siblings, who endured the ups and downs of life, and their stories were told over multiple time periods. Brown was the adopted son of parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Kate (Moore). His siblings on the show were Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley).

Chris Sullivan played Toby, who married and then divorced Chrissy Metz's Kate on "This Is Us." NBC

The show was known for its ability to make viewers cry, with storylines ranging from obesity and alcoholism to race relations and blending families that resonated with viewers with its delicate method of treating tough topics with humanity.

The stars, who have reunited in the years since "This Is Us" left the airwaves, have remained fond of the show since it signed off. In 2022, several cast members posted on social media in honor of the series premiere, and in 2023, Chrissy Metz was candid about how much she missed the show.

Where can I watch “This Is Us”?

The series is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu and NBC.