Theo James reveals that was a prosthetic in his ‘White Lotus’ nude scene

Theo James' nude scene in "The White Lotus" took everyone by surprise.

In the show’s first episode of Season Two, James’ playboy character, Cameron, left little to the imagination when he flashed his genitals on-screen while changing into his swimsuit.

Although fans raved about how big James' private parts were, the actor appeared on the Dec. 3, episode of "The Tonight Show" and told Jimmy Fallon that he actually used a prosthetic penis when he was filming that scene.

"Oh, thank goodness," Fallon said with a sigh of relief. "Wow. That makes so many men feel so good right now."

James explained that he used a "pee-pee prosthetic" after he had a conversation with the director and the producers of the show.

After everyone was in agreement that James would not be showing his penis on the program, the "Divergent" star said he talked with the show's makeup designer, Rebecca, about what type of prosthetic he'll wear.

“I said, ‘Honestly, I just want it not to be distracting,’” he recalled telling her, adding that his character "needs to be a regular Joe because the scene's not about the pee-pee. It's about power play in sex."

Theo James as Cameron and Meghann Fahy as Daphne in "The White Lotus." Fabio Lovino / HBO

Although Rebecca told him, "I got you," James said that she later showed up on set with a prosthetic penis that looked "like a hammer or something."

"I mean, it's bigger than that. It's like she stole it off a donkey in the field," he laughed. "The thing is ginormous. And me and the director, Mike White, are sitting there going, ‘That’s average, is it?’”

James added that the prosthetic was probably "9 inches flaccid and 4 inches wide."

When a producer on “The Tonight Show” asked him if he still had the fake penis, James said that he didn’t save it at all.

“I don’t have it,” he said.

Theo James as Cameron in "The White Lotus." / HBO

The "How It Ends" star also talked about how riveting the show was and how people ask him how Season Two will end. He said that once a fan struck up a conversation with him in the bathroom just to ask for spoilers on the series.

But James said that he just took a photo with the fan and left the restroom.

"Well, I guess you can't say no twice right?" Fallon joked. "You go, 'Yeah, I can't give you the spoiler. But, yeah, let's do a selfie, sure."