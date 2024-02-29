Victor Newman’s risky plan to protect his family on ‘The Young and the Restless’ has fans buzzing

"The Young and the Restless" never shies away from dangerous plots that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. But the daytime show's latest storyline has fans especially intrigued.

Over the last few months, the Newman family has been terrorized by an evil villain named Jordan Howard (Colleen Zenk), and she recently escaped from prison.

Eager to eliminate her as a threat for good, the patriarch of the Newman family (Victor Newman, played by Eric Braeden) has devised a risky plan that involves using his granddaughter Claire (Hayley Erin) as bait to lure Jordan out of hiding.

Will Victor's plan work, or will it blow up in his face? And what do fans think about his latest scheme? We're breaking down everything you need to know to catch up on all the action.

How is Claire related to the Newman family, and why is Jordan such a threat?

Claire is the biological daughter of Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Cole Howard (J. Eddie Peck). The former couple thought their daughter had died after she was born, but they recently learned that she is alive and was raised by a woman named Jordan, who has held a grudge against the Newman family for decades.

Colleen Zenk as Jordan and Hayley Erin as Claire. Sonja Flemming / Paramount Press

While raising Claire, Jordan poisons her against the Newman family and enlists her to help execute a deadly plot against them. Claire gets a job working for Victoria's mother, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), the matriarch of the family, and convinces her to visit her "aunt" while she's away on a business trip.

Jordan and Claire then kidnap Nikki and give her an IV filled with alcohol. Nikki is a former alcoholic, so this sends her into a tailspin. Meanwhile, the rest of the Newman family — Victoria, her brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) and their father, Victor — fly to Nikki's rescue and are drugged. Cole, who has been out of the picture for years, suddenly appears and is also drugged.

The Newmans engage in a struggle with Jordan and eventually convince Claire to give them the drug antidotes, which Jordan hid around the house.

From there, Cole and Victoria get a paternity test and prove that Claire is really their daughter. Claire manages to get sent to a psych ward for treatment instead of heading to prison, like Jordan later does, and has been building a relationship with her biological family.

Where is Jordan now?

After trying to kill the Newman family, Jordan initially gets away. She is later found and sent to prison. But she isn’t there for very long before she escapes and starts terrorizing Nikki again with mysterious phone calls.

Jordan is currently on the loose. Sonja Flemming / Paramount Press

Over the last few weeks, Jordan has been plotting against Nikki and her family and has even enlisted the help of Nikki's former sober sponsor, who has also started drinking again. He doesn't know that she's using him, but she's encouraging him to rebuild a relationship with Nikki so she can keep tabs on her.

Nikki has egged Jordan on and encourages her to come for her, but she hasn't done so just yet.

What is Victor’s plan?

With Jordan on the loose, Victor wants to put an end to his family’s suffering. He sees Claire as an important bargaining chip since Jordan raised her, but Claire is currently getting treatment in a mental health facility. So Victor devises a plan to get her released early and lure Jordan out of hiding in the process.

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman. Sonja Flemming / Paramount Press

Victor announces that he wants to bring Claire to his family’s ranch to live with them and make a big splash in the press about Victoria’s long-lost daughter rejoining the family. They’ll stage a photo shoot at Victoria’s house in the hopes that Jordan will attempt to make a move on her and try to get back in her good graces. Meanwhile, Claire will really be at the Newman ranch.

What does Claire think about the plan?

Victor always gets his way, and he isn’t afraid of initiating sneaky schemes to achieve his goals. As he concocts his plan, he pitches it to Claire behind Victoria’s back, and his daughter isn’t exactly thrilled.

However, Claire is eager to help the family, and she eventually agrees with the plan after thinking it over. She soon learns that Victor already set the wheels in motion for her release before she agreed to the plan. She's upset at first, but Victor's lawyer explains that he likes to work ahead and cover his bases since there's "no room for failure" when you're working for Victor.

Claire thinks he's covering for Victor, but still agrees to the plan.

"It's time to be who my family needs me to be. That means helping catch Jordan any way I can,” she says in an episode that aired on Feb. 28.

How has the Newman family responded to Victor's plot?

When Victoria expresses her displeasure over her father's scheming, he reassures her that Claire will not be in danger.

“She will not be put at risk. Besides, it’ll give us a chance to remove Jordan as the threat that she is to all of us,” he says in an episode that aired Feb. 28.

Victoria explains that Claire is finally starting to feel like the Newman family loves and accepts her and says she’s worried that using her as bait will threaten this dynamic.

J. Eddie Peck as Cole Howard. Sonja Flemming / Paramount Press

Nikki understands her daughter’s perspective but agrees with Victor that this scheme could be just what the family needs to get rid of Jordan for good.

“Knowing that Claire is free and living under our roof, Jordan won’t be able to help herself. She will make a move,” Nikki says in an episode that aired on Feb. 28.

When Cole visits Claire, she admits that she's a bit nervous about the plan but notes that Victor has security measures in place to protect her.

“I owe you all for everything that I put you through and everything you've done for me since,” she says.

When Victoria arrives, she warns Claire that she thinks there's more to Victor's plan. Claire says she trusts him and adds she'd like her mother's blessing. Victoria finally agrees but says she has some ground rules.

What do fans have to say about Victor's plan?

Using Claire to lure Jordan out of hiding could be brilliant or disastrous, and "The Young and the Restless" viewers have a lot to say about Victor's latest scheme.

For starters, many are questioning why Claire feels so compelled to get involved.

"Claire is a little too anxious to act as bait. I hope nothing happens to her," one fan wrote on X.

Some viewers are also siding with Victoria and supporting her protective maternal instincts.

“Victoria is right. Victor doesn’t give a d--- about her feelings or even Claire’s. He’s using Claire as bait," one commented on X.

Fans of the show are also starting to question Victor’s logic.

“And even if the photo is staged at Victoria’s house, that doesn’t mean that’s where she’s going to be living. What are you going to do, print her address on the front page? You may as well put an arrow over the door that says, ‘Jordan, Claire is here,’” one X user commented.

Naturally, some viewers are also upset that Victor is willing to put his granddaughter at risk.

"Victor’s narcissistic tendencies are really showing in this Claire story," one person wrote.

"Y&R" fans also expressed their frustration with Nikki.

"Nikki’s the one who escalated things and now she’s going to sit back and let everyone else fight her battle for her. Sorry Claire, but you’re about to learn the hard way about this new family of yours," one X user commented.