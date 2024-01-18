The guests for Season Three of "The White Lotus" are starting to arrive.

The next season of the fan-favorite show will be set in Thailand, and HBO has announced the actors who will be jet-setting to appear in the highly anticipated third installment of the comedy series.

In tradition with the series, Season Three features a brand-new cast in a brand-new location, following Season One in Hawaii and Season Two in Sicily, Italy.

While there still is no release date for Season Three, here's what to know about the 18 actors who will appear in the next installment of "The White Lotus."

Who is in Season 3 of 'The White Lotus'?

"The White Lotus" fans actually got a first look at the Season Three cast last year when Natasha Rothwell was confirmed to appear in April 2023.

HBO announced the first slate of newcomers on Jan. 5, which included Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong, as well as confirmed the third season would be filmed in Thailand.

Miloš Biković, Carrie Coon, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris will also be joining the cast, HBO later revealed.

The company continued this month's cast announcements with five additional castings on Jan. 17: Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood.

Schwarzenegger's mother, TODAY contributor Maria Shriver, said she was so proud of her son being cast in one of her "favorite shows of all time" in an Instagram post.

"I can’t wait to visit you on set (am I allowed to visit you on set?) and can’t wait to get all the spoilers from you (you will tell me, right? I am your mother after all!) Wow, wow, wow! See you at the White Lotus!" she continued.

Which character is returning in Season 3?

The first cast member confirmed to star in the third season of "The White Lotus" is a familiar face, subtly continuing the series' pattern of bringing back one character from a past season.

In April 2023, TODAY.com confirmed Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda in Season One, would return. Belinda became a fan-favorite for her bewildering encounters with Jennifer Coolidge's character, Tanya, during Season One.

Previously, Coolidge and Jon Gries were the only cast members to appear in both Season One and Season Two, though it is very unlikely Coolidge’s character will make another appearance due to her fate in the Season Two finale. (Coolidge declared her character "definitely dead" in her Jan. 15 speech for winning the Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a drama series.)

Coolidge said during Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series in June 2023 she hoped the show’s creator, Mike White, continues Gries’ character Greg’s journey in the series.

"My hope for (co-star) Jon (Gries) is that he’s not finished with Greg," Coolidge said. "I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine."

Gries has not been confirmed to appear in Season Three, leaving fans to keep an eye out for another appearance from Greg — and as White told Entertainment Weekly last year, maybe some other characters.

"It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it’s more fun to have little threads through the show," he said. "If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season."

What is Season 3 of 'The White Lotus' about?

HBO has not confirmed any details about the characters, nor the plot of Season Three of "The White Lotus," but the network did confirm the next season would take place in Thailand.

"The series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property," HBO said in a Jan. 5 press release.

HBO partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to "support the filming and promotion of the third installment," the network said.

The announcement of the location for the series' next installment comes after White teased a big change for Season Three.

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," White said in an interview with HBO that aired after the Season Two finale in 2022. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

White also directly named Asia as a possible contender in an interview with Deadline in 2022.

"We just turned in our last episode to the network, so it’s hard to think about the next race," White said. "But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. We did Europe. Maybe Asia ... would be fun."

When does Season 3 of 'The White Lotus' premiere?

HBO has not released a date for the release of the third season, but HBO and Max chairman/CEO Casey Bloys told reporters at a press event on Nov. 2 that the writers and actors strikes impacted production schedules for the company.

"'White Lotus' Season Three probably would have been in play for 2024, it’s 2025," Bloys said, according to Variety.

While Season Three may be a year away, Seasons One and Two are available to stream on Max.