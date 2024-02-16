Season Two of “The Way Home” is already serving up plenty of intrigue, and TODAY.com has an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode.

Titled "Wake Me Up When September Ends," the fourth episode of Season Two follows a development in Kat's (Chyler Leigh) relationship with her ex-husband, Brady (Al Mukadam). It also sparks questions from their daughter, Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), about the timeline of their marriage.

The clip begins with Kat telling Brady that there's something she's been meaning to give back to him: her engagement ring.

“This is yours, Kat,” Brady says.

“It was, yeah. But things have changed, right?” she replies.

Brady nods his head and asks Kat if she remembers when he first gave her the ring.

"Uh yeah, it was a moment I'll never forget," she says with a laugh.

Their daughter, Alice, then walks into the room and asks what moment they're referring to.

"Oh, the night I proposed to your mother," Brady says.

Alice says she hasn't heard the story "in ages" as Kat's mom Del (Andie MacDowell) enters the room.

"Don't get him started," she says.

Brady isn't discouraged by her teasing and says, "Oh, are you kidding me? It played out like a scene from your mom's favorite movie."

"'Romeo and Juliet?'" Alice asks.

"At the time it was 'Moulin Rouge,'" Kat notes.

Brady goes on to describe the proposal and says it was "epic."

"There was singing and dancing. I basically invented the flash mob," he recalls.

"Is that something to be proud of?" Alice teases.

"Of course! And I would’ve had proof if our photographer hadn’t totally flaked out," Brady says.

Alice then looks a bit confused.

"Your proposal was here in Port Haven? How did I not know that detail?" she asks.

Kat interjects and says, "Oh we must’ve mentioned that at some point. But, you know, what? Maybe it just means more now that you’re living here."

Brady backs his ex-wife up, saying, "Yeah, it meant a lot to your mom to be home. She missed it after moving away after graduation."

Alice is even more curious at this point and asks, "So, when exactly would that have been?"

Brady and Kat then say it was in the fall of 2001, as Alice appears even more startled, potentially opening the door for more questions about the timeline of their marriage.

Following an epic Season One finale, Season Two of "The Way Home" premiered on Jan. 15.

In the first season, Alice discovered the ability to travel back in time through a pond on her family’s land. The show follows the mother and daughter’s efforts to solve the mysteries of several family tragedies for a better future.

Kat and Brady, who first fell in love as teenagers, separated at the start of Season One. Kat moved home to Port Haven to live with her mother, MacDowell's character, after the split.

MacDowell appeared on TODAY in January and offered up the following description of the Hallmark show.

"I like to say it's spicy. It's mystery and intrigue," she said.

When asked if she would time travel given the opportunity, MacDowell had a poignant answer about her own mother, who died when the actor was 23 years old.

“I would love to go back and be able to tell her all the things that you know you don’t think about as a child. You don’t think about telling her she’s beautiful or telling her how much you love her," she said. "Of course that would be wonderful."

"The Way Home" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.