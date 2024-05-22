Meet your new “The Voice” winner.

Host Carson Daly kicked off the two-night Season 25 finale on Monday, May 20, with the final five contestants delivering some of the best and emotional performances this season.

Going into the finale, coaches Reba McEntire, duo Dan + Shay and John Legend had contestants competing for the winning title. Chance the Rapper was also a coach this season but did not have a singer in the finale.

The finalists were Team Reba’s Asher Havon and Josh Sanders, Team Dan + Shay’s Karen Waldrup and Team Legend’s Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen.

During night one, Season 25 mega mentor Keith Urban and the U.S. Army Field Band performed.

During the May 21 finale, The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett and Season 23 winner Gina Miles took the stage.

John Legend, Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, Chance The Rapper, Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay on "The Voice" Season 25 finale. NBC / Tyler Golden/NBC

“The Voice” also celebrated 25 seasons with special virtual appearances by Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

See the two-part recap and winner below.

What happened during 'The Voice' Season 24 finale Part 1?

During the May 20 episode, each contestant performed two songs. See what each person sang, below.

Team Legend’s Nathan Chester sang "It’s Your Thing" by The Isley Brothers and "A Song for You" by Donny Hathaway

Team Reba's Josh Sanders sang "Go Rest High on That Mountain" by Vince Gill and "Boots On" by Randy Houser

Team Reba’s Asher Havon sang "Last Dance" by Donna Summer and "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston

Team Legend’s Bryan Olesen sang “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone and "Freedom! ‘90" by George Michael

Team Dan + Shay’s Karen Waldrup sang "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts and "I'm Alright: by Jo Dee Messina

Nathan Chester, Josh Sanders, Karen Waldrup, Asher HaVon and Bryan Olesen on Part One of Season 25 "The Voice" finale. NBC / Griffin Nagel/NBC

What happened during 'The Voice' Season 25 finale Part 2?

In the May 21 finale, the contestants returned to the stage and this time with their coaches.

Dan + Shay and Waldrup sang "You Look Good" by Lady A

Legend and Oleson sang "Feeling Good" by Joe Bonamassa

McEntire and Sanders sang "Back to God" by Randy Houser

McEntire and HaVon sang "On My Own" by Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald

Legend and Chester sang "When A Man Loves a Woman" by Percy Sledge

Who was 'The Voice' Season 25 winner?

After the two-night finale, on May 21, "The Voice" Season 25 winner was Asher Havon.

This was a win for Team Reba.

Season 25 "The Voice" finale Asher HaVon. NBC / Tyler Golden/NBC

Team Reba's Josh Sanders came in second, while Team Legend’s Bryan Olesen came in third.

In fourth was Team Legend’s Nathan Chester, while Team Dan + Shay’s Karen Waldrup came in fifth place.

Who are the coaches for ‘The Voice’ Season 26?

The coaches for Season 26 of “The Voice” will be returning stars Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. They will be joined by new coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.

The rapper was previously a mega mentor in Season 20, while Bublé was an advisor to Blake Shelton’s team in Season Three.