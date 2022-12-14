'The Voice' crowns season 22 winner in emotional finale

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

It all came down to this.

After a memorable season, “The Voice” crowned its Season 22 winner on Tuesday, Dec. 13. There were five contestants vying for the title during the two-hour finale, but only one took home the title.

In the final moments of the episode, Carson Daly announced that America voted Bryce Leatherwood as the winner of the 22nd season. This marked coach Blake Shelton's ninth win.

Blake Shelton with Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood. NBC / Trae Patton/NBC

“Bryce, you already made it, man. You literally already made it,” Shelton told his finalist before he was crowned the winner. “I know my genre and I know the country music fans out there, you got a career ahead of you, dude. Congratulations already.”

Shelton had three people in the running, Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood. John Legend was still in the game with Omar Jose Cardona, while first-time coach Camila Cabello had Morgan Myles. While Gwen Stefani didn't have any contestants in the finale, she happily cheered them all on.

The Season 22 finalists Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona during the finale on Dec. 13. NBC / Trae Patton/NBC

Before a winner was announced, it was a star-studded night as Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, Breland and Season 21 winners the trio Girl Named Tom took the stage and performed. Kane Brown also took the stage with Shelton.

There were also a variety of fun skits with the coaches as they wrapped up another fun season.

John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton pose for a photo during the Season 22 finale on Dec. 13. NBC / Trae Patton/NBC

Season 22 also marked Shelton second to last season of “The Voice.” The country superstar announced on Oct. 11 that Season 23, airing in spring 2023, will be his last.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” he said in a statement at the time. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

Shelton continued, in part, by touching on the “lifelong bonds” he’s made with Daly and the coaches over the years. “Including my wife, Gwen Stefani,” he added, before giving a shoutout to the singers “who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

The “Sangria” singer has been a coach on the show since it launched in 2011 with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green as coaches.

Season 23 will include Shelton, as he reunites with Clarkson, who became a coach in Season 14 and won Season 21 with Girl Named Tom. Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will also join as first time coaches.

During the finale, the first promo with the Season 23 coaches aired. The former One Direction singer joked around with Shelton, while Chance had fun with Clarkson.

In the promo, Clarkson called the next season “the vets against the newbies.”