'The Voice' shares new photo of Carson Daly with the coaches — including newbie Reba McEntire

The coaches are in the building!

The new lineup of coaches on “The Voice” joined host Carson Daly for a fun Instagram photo as they gear up for Season 24 of NBC’s singing competition show.

“get in besties, we’re going to blinds,” read the photo’s caption.

Carson and the coaches were all smiles in the group photo, including Reba McEntire, who will soon take her seat in one of the show’s famous red chairs.

“I’d rather ride around with y’all!!!” she commented on the photo, which the show's official account shared.

The country icon served as a mega mentor on the show last season, but this is the first time she has joined as a full-time coach.

The “Fancy” singer, 68, revealed earlier this year that she would be joining the show for Season 24.

“I’m looking forward to being here with all of y’all,” she said during a visit to “The Voice” in May. “You’ve treated me so nicely. I appreciate the hospitality so much that you showed me earlier. And to be able to come in and form my team, I’m so looking forward to it.”

Gwen Stefani and John Legend are also both returning to “The Voice” this fall after sitting out last season, and Niall Horan will be back after debuting as a coach in Season 23.

“I’m baaaaaack!” Legend commented on the group photo.

One familiar face will be absent from “The Voice” this season: veteran coach Blake Shelton, who appeared on every season of the show since it premiered in 2011.

Carson mourned Shelton’s departure in a tongue-and-cheek Instagram photo earlier this month.

“My first day ever shooting @nbcthevoice without @blakeshelton,” he wrote on Instagram. “We had a ritual of getting hair & makeup together for 23 seasons. I think I’m handling it well. Everything’s fine.”

“The Voice” Season 24 premieres on NBC on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET and will also stream on Peacock.

NBC and Peacock are part of TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.