Not only did "The Voice" contestant Val T Webb get all four chairs to turn during her audition, but she also shared a special onstage moment with her son.

In an exclusive clip shared with TODAY.com ahead of the March 12 episode, Webb takes the stage to sing "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here" by Deborah Cox during the singing competition's blind auditions.

Coach John Legend is instantly impressed by Webb's voice and turns his chair 20 seconds into her performance, followed by Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay and the country queen herself, Reba McEntire. At the end of Webb's performance, all four coaching teams stood up.

"Val, I'm so happy for you, because I just see the joy on your face and a little relief, too, I think," Legend says. "It's very difficult doing this audition, but you just handled it with such poise and grace.

"I don't know if you noticed but I was the first one who turned for you," he continues, getting eye rolls from his colleagues.

When Legend asks if she sang in church, Webb shares she was a worship director for "many, many years" and that she is also a background singer for professional artists.

She then takes a moment to talk about someone dear to her heart — her son, Joshua.

He's the reason why I'm actually here," she says, prompting Legend to ask her to bring him on stage.

Joshua walks over to stand next to his mom, and Legend then proceeds with his tactics to lure Webb to his team, asking her son who his favorite coach is.

"Someone who's got some experience on 'The Voice,' you know, maybe in his ninth seasons," Legend says, referring to himself and adding that he sang gospel.

Shay Mooney then shares his praise on Webb's performance.

"I think we can all agree that this is really special," he tells Webb. "You have such a light. I don't think it's the lights behind you, I think it's just you."

The country duo are in agreement that Webb has a special voice, with Dan Smyers calling it "one of the best performances" he has witnessed.

"You're a backup singer no more," Mooney says.

"Now you're the lead singer," Smyers adds. "You kicked it into a whole other gear, and it was just unbelievable."

It was then Chance's turn to give her feedback and say the right thing to get Webb on his team.

"Your breath control is ridiculous," Chance remarks. "You made it your own song, and I feel like that's what this shows all about."

McEntire then greets Webb, and the 43-year-old contestant let's out an "oh my gosh" as she says hello back.

"I got to thinking, if I'm going to give any notes, I really need to pay attention and see if there is anything I can critique on," McEntire says. "There wasn't."

Webb is visibly wowed by McEntire's comment.

"I've been in the business a long, long time and you just look like a beautiful woman, loves to sing for the Lord as I do and we'd have a great time together. I'd love to be your coach," McEntire continues.

Season 25 of “The Voice” airs on NBC and has new episodes on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream episodes the following day on Peacock.