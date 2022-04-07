'The Ultimatum' has already been renewed for a second season

"The Ultimatum," a new dating show from the creators of "Love Is Blind," was renewed for a second season before the first season dropped on Netflix on April 6.

On the high-stakes dating show, six couples at a crossroads agree to embark on a complicated process with the intention of helping them decide whether to get married.

The finale and reunion episodes, both dropping on April 13, will reveal which the couples stayed together, which split, and which found new partners (if any). For now, we're monitoring the cast's Instagrams for intel.

Here's what we know so far about season two.

Season 2 of 'The Ultimatum' will feature an all-queer cast

The confirmed second season will preserve the show's format, but will feature an all-queer cast.

Here, Netflix may be taking a cue from the MTV show "Are You the One?" which featured a sexually fluid, all-queer cast for its eighth season in 2019, and garnered rave reviews for doing so.

Until now, most of Netflix's dating show fare — like "Love Is Blind" and "Too Hot to Handle" — have centered straight couples. The announcement about the future of "The Ultimatum" is causing some fans to hope for more all-queer editions of the notoriously dramatic shows.

Cast members of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On." Netflix

Perhaps it's possible. In a 2020 interview with Metro, "Love Is Blind" and "The Ultimatum" creator Chris Coelen said he would "love to figure out" a version of "Love Is Blind" that featured queer couples.

The first season of "Love Is Blind" did feature one queer contestant. However, his sexual identity became a plot point. Carlton Morton revealed he was bisexual after he got engaged to Diamond Jack, leading to an explosive fight and break-up. Diamond said she felt betrayed he didn't tell her earlier on in their relationship.

The first season of "The Ultimatum" dropped in April 2022. For now, we're awaiting details about season two's cast and release date, as we are with "Love Is Blind's" confirmed third season.

One thing we do know? Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts. At this point, wouldn't be a Netflix dating show without them.