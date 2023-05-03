‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ cast: Get to know the 5 new couples

Get ready, “The Ultimatum” fans, because Netflix’s wildest dating series is back with a new 10-episode season, featuring an all-queer cast.

On May 3, the streaming giant released the full-length trailer for “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” which will hit Netflix on May 24. The dramatic clip reveals more details about what viewers can expect from the series following the teaser that was shown during the “Love Is Blind” Season Four reunion last month.

Fans will meet five couples, consisting exclusively of women and non-binary people, that are hoping to find out if they should take the next step in their relationships or call it quits.

For “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” “Sweet Magnolias” star JoAnna Garcia Swisher has stepped in to lead the couples in place of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who hosted the first installment of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” last year.

"The Ultimatum" Queer Love" host JoAnna Garcia Swisher greeting the couples in Episode One. Netflix

In the trailer, contestant Lexi Goldberg seems eager to fully immerse herself in the experiment. “I’m going on dates with eight beautiful women,” she says before toasting to a possible new connection.

“She’s hot, but I’m also into her ex-girlfriend,” one unknown cast member reveals in a voiceover, hinting at a love triangle developing.

Cast member Yoly Rojas gets emotional in one scene and says, “The romance is not there for me.”

The trailer also shows the pairs tackling heavy subjects. They discuss race, gender roles, being accepted by each other’s families and IVF treatment.

Get to know the couples who will appear on “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” below.

Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton

Raelyn Cheung-Sutton and Lexi Goldberg in Episode Eight of "The Ultimatum Queer Love. " Netflix

Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton are the youngest members of the cast this season. Goldberg, who is 25 years old and uses she/her pronouns, asked 27-year-old Cheung-Sutton, who uses she/her pronouns, to come on the show.

Mildred Woody and Tiff Der

Mildred Woody, who is 33 years old and uses she/her pronouns, issued the ultimatum to get engaged or break up to partner Tiff Der, 32. Der uses they/them pronouns.

Yoly Rojas and Mal Wright

Mal Wright and Yoly Rojas in "The Ultimatum Queer Love." Netflix

Yoly Rojas, 34, decided to bring partner Mal Wright, 36, onto the Netflix reality series to test their relationship. Rojas uses she/her pronouns and Wright uses she/her/they pronouns.

Sam Mark and Aussie Chau

Sam Mark and Aussie Chau in Episode 208 of "The Ultimatum Queer Love." Netflix

Sam Mark, 31, is looking to find out if Aussie Chau, 42, is her forever partner. Mark uses she/her pronouns and Chau uses Aussie.

Xander Boger and Vanessa Papa

Vanessa Papa and Xander Boger in Episode 201 of "The Ultimatum Queer Love." Netflix

The final couple involved in the experiment is Xander Boger, 30, and Vanessa Papa, also 30. Boger, who uses she/her/they pronouns, decided to sign up for the show to get on the same page with Papa, who uses she/her pronouns.