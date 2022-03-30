Trailer for Netflix’s new dating show takes relationship ultimatums to the extreme

Netflix just dropped a juicy trailer for its new dating show, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” and it looks like the show has plenty of drama in store for viewers.

The new series hits the streaming service on April 6 and follows six couples as they work to decide if their relationship is worth pursuing or if they should move on to greener pastures. Each couple has one partner who is ready to say "I do" and another who is somewhat hesitant to tie the knot.

Participants are tasked with moving in with a new partner and embarking on a trial marriage while their real partner does the same.

"Love Is Blind" hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey guide the couples through the eight-week process and at the end, they must decide if they want to marry their original partner or break up with them.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back for another dating show on Netflix. Ilana Panich-Linsman / Netflix

In the two-minute trailer, couples go through a rollercoaster of emotions as they meet with their new partners and reunite with their current flame a few weeks later.

"We came here as a couple but it’s about figuring out what’s best as individual people," one participant said.

Participants in this dating show have to decide if they want to stay with their partner or move on. Netflix

"I’m trying to figure out if this person I’m about to get reconnected with, does she understand that I am who she really wants?" another questioned.

The trailer looks pretty emotional. Netflix

In one scene, one participant asked whether or not he should remain in his relationship out of guilt, saying, "Should I stay with you because you’re crying and I feel bad, or should I look out for what I really want in life?"

The show was created and produced by the same team behind “Love Is Blind.” Jody Domingue / Netflix

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager previewed the trailer together on Today With Hoda & Jenna Wednesday and were thoroughly entertained. Jenna likened the show's concept to comparing "some old crusty bread versus a croissant straight from the oven." And Hoda questioned how a relationship could improve over the course of this experiment.

"Can you imagine if you really thought that your relationship was better after you had a fling for two weeks?" she said. "That's crazy!"

Jenna asked her co-host if she's ever given a man an ultimatum in a relationship and she explained why she hasn't.

"I didn't think that I ever really wanted someone who I had to say, 'Now!' You imagine someone running towards you through a field, not like being forced to say yes," she said.

Jenna made a cringing face at this point and Hoda said, "You didn't force Henry (Hager, her husband)."

"I asked him multiple times," Jenna acknowledged, but said she wouldn't ever issue a real relationship ultimatum. She did, however, say that she used to put pressure on her friends' significant others if they were waiting too long to pop the question.

"There is a time to pull the trigger, but I do think an ultimatum from one of the two people in the relationship it probably isn't great," Hoda said.

"I can't wait to see if they're gonna go with the stale bread or the croissant," Jenna said of the show.