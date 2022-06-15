Meet the cast of Amazon’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

“To All the Boys” fans, get ready, because Jenny Han’s next book-to-screen adaptation is almost here.

Following the success of her Netflix rom-com films, Han’s next book series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” has been turned into a seven-episode drama premiering June 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” — which was actually released before “To All the Boys I've Loved Before” in 2009 — tells the story of a love triangle between two brothers and one girl who have been friends their entire childhood. The series, just like the book, will also examine the relationships between the teenagers and their parents and the lifelong friendship between two mothers.

Han served as co-showrunner and executive producer for the first season. Ahead of the show’s premiere date, Variety reported last week that “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has already been renewed for a second season.

“When I decided to adapt ‘Summer’ for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” the author said in a press release about the show’s early renewal. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan of the trilogy or you are just excited to watch Han’s new project, you’ll want to get familiar with the actors who are leading this much-anticipated multigenerational drama.

Check out the cast of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and find out which beloved characters they are bringing to life.

Lola Tung

Character: Belly

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” marks Lola Tung’s first role. According to Variety, the newcomer is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of The Performing Arts in New York City and currently studies at Carnegie Mellon.

Last year, she posted some behind-the-scenes moments from the "Summer I Turned Pretty” set on Instagram.

“Hi from summer camp,” she captioned the slideshow.

Lola Tung in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Dana Hawley / Prime Video

Tung portrays 15-year-old Belly, our protagonist and narrator in the Netflix series. Belly spends every summer with her mom, brother and family friends in Cousins Beach. But, ahead of her 16th birthday, she hopes that she’ll break out of her shell and finally capture the attention of her childhood friend, Conrad.

Jackie Chung

Character: Laurel

Chung is one of the most seasoned actors in the cast, who has been landing roles for years. She has appeared in episodes of “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Although “The Summer I Turned Pretty” appears to be a coming-of-age drama series on the surface, the show and the book actually tackle relationships and connections across different generations.

Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Dana Hawley / Prime Video

Chung portrays Laurel, who is Belly and Steven’s recently divorced mother. Laurel is also a novelist who is struggling to continue her career and find new sources of inspiration.

Rachel Blanchard

Character: Susannah

Blanchard has quite a few acting credits under her belt. From 2016 to 2020, she appeared on the dramedy “You Me Her.” She also co-starred in the Hulu thriller “Deep Water” with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, which was released in March.

Some fans of the ‘90s “Clueless” sitcom might also recognize Blanchard, who portrayed Cher Horowitz. A few years after the show ended, the actor was then cast as Roxanne Richardson in Season Seven and Eight of The WB’s “7th Heaven.”

Rachel Blanchard visits the AOL Studios In New York on March 21, 2016 in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

In “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Blanchard plays family friend Susannah, who is also Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother. Susannah and Laurel have been friends for years and basically raised their children together. Every summer, Susannah welcomes Laurel and her children to her beachside home.

Christopher Briney

Character: Conrad

Briney is new to the acting world, just like Tung. According to IMDb, he previously appeared in two shorts called “Want This” and “Under the Covers.” He also directed, wrote, edited and filmed his own short titled “Paix.”

Next up, Briney will co-star in the movie “Dalíland” which tells the story of painter Salvador Dalí. Ben Kingsley, Ezra Miller and Suki Waterhouse lead the biographical drama.

In March, Briney uploaded Entertainment Weekly’s first look photos from “The Summer I Turned Pretty” to his Instagram. “A little peek at the summer of a lifetime, coming soon to @primevideo,” he wrote.

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Dana Hawley / Prime Video

Briney’s character Conrad is a brooding, college-bound teenager with a ‘90s haircut. Although Conrad used to be the kind football player that Belly has had a crush on for years, this summer he is distant and hiding a secret.

Gavin Casalegno

Character: Jeremiah

Casalegno has booked multiple acting roles over the last few years. In 2021, he had an eight-episode guest arc on the CW series “Walker.” The actor had previously appeared on the network in 2015 to portray a young Damon in an episode of “The Vampire Diaries.”

He has also had roles in a few films like the 2020 horror flick “The Unhealer” and 2014’s “Noah,” which co-starred Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Anthony Hopkins, Logan Lerman and Emma Watson.

Casalegno shared the poster and trailer for “The Summer I Turned Pretty” on his Instagram just like his fellow cast members. “Well.. here is what we all have been waiting for,” he said in the caption.

Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Peter Taylor / Prime Video

His onscreen counterpart, Jeremiah, is Conrad’s younger, vivacious brother. Jeremiah makes up the other side of the love triangle between him, his brother and Belly.

Sean Kaufman

Character: Steven

Kaufman can also be considered a newcomer, but he has already been cast in guest roles on a few popular series. So far, he has appeared in “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Manifest” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

When Kaufman’s casting was first announced last year by Deadline, he wrote on Instagram, “Excited would be an understatement!!!”

Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Peter Taylor / Prime Video

His character Steven is Belly’s protective, older brother. While Belly wants Jeremiah and Conrad to see her differently this summer, Steven still views her as his baby sister.

When he is not embarrassing his sister, Steven works at the country club while also juggling his budding summer romance.

Alfredo Narciso

Character: Cleveland

Viewers might recognize Narciso from countless hit series he has popped up in, such as “Ray Donovan,” “New Amsterdam,” “Manifest,” “Jessica Jones,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Homeland,” “Elementary” and “House of Cards.”

Narciso has also voiced characters in multiple podcast series like “The Two Princes.”

In 2017, he had a role in the action adventure film “The Dark Tower” starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

Alfredo Narciso during The MCC Theater's "Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow" at The MCC Theater Rehearsal Studio on May 28, 2019. Walter McBride / Getty Images

In “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Narciso plays Cleveland, who is a fellow novelist like Laurel. Cleveland has recently released a popular book and is spending the summer in Cousin’s Beach to gather material for his next novel.

Minnie Mills

Character: Shayla

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is Mills' first acting gig.

Mills was recently highlighted in TODAY’s feature about Asians, Asian Americans and visibility in America.

“Growing up Asian in America led me to often struggle with feeling invisible in society and going unnoticed and unconsidered,” the actor wrote. “When I was seen I was reduced to stereotypes or notions of the role Asians play in American society, scrubbing me of my individuality and personhood. Especially as an actor, there was so little Asian representation in the media growing up.”

She added, “That said, there is still so much work to be done in breaking out of Hollywood’s Asian stereotypes. That’s part of the reason I fell in love with my character Shayla in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” — she is the “it” girl, she turns heads, she is noticed and unapologetically confident in who she is, but she is also kind and vulnerable, and yes, she is Asian.”

Her character Shayla is also undeniably the most fashionable character in Cousins Beach.

Summer Madison

Character: Nicole

This Amazon series will be Madison’s first starring role after landing parts in multiple television series so far in her career. “The Wonder Years,” “First Wives Club,” “Teenage Bounty Hunters” and “American Soul” are just a few of the shows she has appeared in.

Earlier this year, she starred in the Amazon Studios film “Emergency,” a satire about three college students discovering an unconscious woman in their apartment after partying all night.

Madison will soon appear in the upcoming Hulu miniseries “Mike” about heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Summer Madison attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon's "Emergency" on May 12, 2022. Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

Madison’s character Nicole is head over heels for Conrad, but she doesn’t know if it is a summer fling or a real relationship. Meanwhile, she befriends Belly as she helps her prepare for the debutante ball.

David Iacono

Character: Cam

Iacono has potential to become a rising star in Hollywood based on how many projects he has already worked on. Fans of “The Flight Attendant” might recognize Iacono, who has played Megan’s (Rosie Perez) teenage son Eli for two seasons. He also has a recurring role on the Showtime crime drama “City on a Hill.”

The actor has portrayed characters in “Blue Bloods,” “The Good doctor,” “New Amsterdam” and “Hightown” as well.

Lola Tung and David Iacono in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Peter Taylor / Prime Video

Cam — or Cam Cameron as Jermiah likes to playfully call him — could turn Belly’s love triangle into a square. Iacono’s character is introduced in the first episode, but this isn’t the first time he has met Belly.

Rain Spencer

Character: Taylor

Rounding out the cast of newcomers is Spencer. The actor’s latest flick, “Good Girl Jane,” which stars Andie MacDowell, just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City last week.

Spencer also appeared in two episodes of a television series called “The Super Man” in 2017.

Rain Spencer attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on June 13, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

From the moment Spencer’s character Taylor is introduced in Episode One, it is clear she is a firecracker. Taylor is Belly’s best friend from home who she confides in about her longtime crush on Conrad. While she might not always give the best advice, Taylor is a devoted friend who Belly can always turn to.