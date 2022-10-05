A group of singles are ready to literally set sail to find their soulmates on CBS’s reimagining of the popular drama “The Love Boat," which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1986.

The network has transformed the show’s concept into a real-life rom-com with “The Real Love Boat.” The new reality dating show will follow a group of singles as they board a Princess Cruises ship and travel through the Mediterranean searching for love.

As for how to watch? Tune in on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS for the premiere.

“The Real Love Boat” is hosted by Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn, who have been married since 2007 and have 13-year-old twin daughters.

In a callback to the original series, the contestants will be joined by the ship’s captain, bartender and cruise director who will help them form connections as they visit locations like Barcelona, Rome and Santorini.

The series seems to be a combination of “Love Island” and “The Bachelor” as the show will begin with 12 contestants. Then, new singles will arrive each week and others will be eliminated.

“Throughout the season, singles embark on destination dates and compete in challenges to test couples’ compatibility and chemistry, while earning valuable rewards,” a press release for the show explained. “The romantic waters will be tested when new singles come aboard, and those who don’t find a match will ‘Shove Off’ and be left behind at port.”

At the end of the month-long journey, one couple will be awarded with a cash prize and a trip provided by Princess Cruises.

So, who is embarking on this brand new reality series? Meet the devoted crew and cast members who will be searching for love and adventure aboard “The Real Love Boat," with information provided by CBS.

Crew Members

Paolo Arrigo

Paolo Arrigo Sara Mally / CBS

Title: Captain

Age: 46

Home country: Italy

Arrigo, who served for a year in the Italian Coast Guard, originally became a member of the Princess Cruises family as a deck cadet in 1996.

Ezra Freeman

Ezra Freeman. Sara Mally / CBS

Title: Bartender

Age: 26

Home country: U.S.

Freeman has worked for Princess Cruises since 2019. She is a hopeless romantic and a devoted matchmaker, so maybe she’ll be a helpful confidante for the contestants.

Matt Mitcham

Matt Mitcham. Sara Mally / CBS

Title: Cruise Director

Age: 36

Home country: Canada

If anyone can prove it is possible to find love aboard a cruise ship, it's Mitcham: He met his wife onboard a ship while working as a cruise director.

Meet the 2022 'Real Love Boat' cast

Alisa Shah

Alisa Shah. Sara Mally / CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Brett De Laura

Brett De Laura. Sara Mally / CBS

Age: 36

Hometown: Dana Point, Calif.

Brooke White

Brooke White. Sara Mally / CBS

Age: 34

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Daniel Cooper

Daniel Cooper. Sara Mally / CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Emily Stone

Emily Stone. Sara Mally / CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Colgate, Wis.

Forrest Jones

Forrest Jones. Sara Mally / CBS

Age: 30

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Jordan Malabanan

Jordan Malabanan. SARA MALLY

Age: 26

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario

Marty Hassett

Marty Hassett. Sara Mally / CBS

Age: 33

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Michael Gonzalez

Michael Gonzalez. Sara Mally / CBS

Age: 35

Hometown: New York, N.Y. and Los Angeles, Calif.

Nathan Kroger

Nathan Kroger. Sara Mally / CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Nicole Wong

Nicole Wong. Sara Mally / CBS

Age: 28

Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia

Shea-Lynn Noyes

Shea-Lynn Noyes. Sara Mally / CBS

Age: 28

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario