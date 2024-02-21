Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Netflix’s upcoming docuseries “The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping” is a first-person account of the trauma and abuse a group of teens experienced while attending The Academy at Ivy Ridge in Ogdensburg, New York.

The investigative limited series follows director Katherine Kubler, who attended The Academy at Ivy Ridge, and her former classmates as they return to the campus where their parents sent them to be disciplined.

What Kubler and her classmates was faced was extreme. During each episode, the students detail the abuse they suffered at the school, revealing that they felt like they were being indoctrinated into a cult.

A statement from the New York Attorney General's office describes The Academy at Ivy Ridge, founded in 2001, as a for-profit “boarding school and behavior modification facility” for troubled teenagers. The Attorney's General found that while Ivy Ridge granted diplomas to 113 students at the time of its 2005 document, the school was not accredited. Ivy Ridge was forced to issue partial refunds to students and pay $250,000 as a civil penalty, per the Attorney General's office.

The New York State Department of Education denied the Academy at Ivy Ridge's application to issue high school diplomas in 2006. The Academy at Ivy Ridge shut down in 2009.

In an TODAY.com exclusive clip of “The Program,” multiple teenagers are filmed being “abducted” in the middle of the night and sent to The Academy at Ivy Ridge. A series of gruesome images show some students being choked and others lying face-down on the ground with their hands pinned behind their backs. Some footage is recorded from the time; other is re-created.

“I got here at 3 in the morning, and they said I was not allowed to talk anymore,” one woman says. “And you can never leave.”

“They were being treated like prisoners,” another person says in a voiceover.

One former student, who said she had never done drugs, was told that she had to admit to using drugs like heroin and cocaine to graduate.

"The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping." Netflix

As they watch and relive their traumatic moments, some former students are shown having visceral emotional reactions.

“The people that the program most wants to influence is the parents,” one interviewee says in a voiceover. “It was basically a cult. And we’re talking worldwide.”

The clip includes footage of multiple headlines from around the globe of students opening up about being abused at different campuses that were created for “troubled teens.”

Ivy Ridge Academy survivors in "The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping." Netflix

One woman interviewed for “The Program” describes the situation as “human trafficking of children.”

Kubler, who also served as executive producer of the docuseries, said in a statement to TODAY.com: "I made this series out of necessity, to make sense of the trauma I experienced and because there were no other resources available that would explain what had happened to me. I needed something for me and other survivors to share with our friends and family to help them understand what we went through."

She added, "I figured if people found out what was really going on inside these programs, they would be outraged and we could prevent this from happening to more children. I think that everyone, whether aware of this issue or not, will be moved by the stories in this series."

Episodes of “The Program” will be available to stream March 5.