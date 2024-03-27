Can you answer these 75 trivia questions about 'The Office'?

The Dunder Mifflin Paper Company isn’t just an office. It’s the beloved fictional HQ for some of Scranton’s finest like Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Dwight Schrute, Angela Martin, Kelly Kapoor and many more iconic TV characters.

If you consider yourself an aficionado of "The Office", see how much you truly know about the beloved sitcom with questions ranging from easy-peasy to Dundie Awards worthy.

To make it fun for various types of trivia enthusiasts, we’ve split the categories up into true or false questions, general trivia questions about "The Office", miscellaneous trivia questions, and the chance to finish some famous quotes from the TV series. Sprinkle a few into your next trivia night, or try to answer them all and see how you do.

Now, grab that mug inspired by "The Office" that you love so much or put on your lucky necktie and get to work.

Better yet, grab your fellow Dundies and make a fun activity out of the below trivia questions.

True or False trivia questions about "The Office"

A scene from "The Delivery, Part 1", episode 618 - Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC NBC

Scenes in “The Office” were improvised from time to time. Answer: True.

True. “The Office” aired on NBC. Answer: True.

True. There were 301 episodes of “The Office.” Answer: False (201).

False (201). Actor Mindy Kaling was the first person cast for “The Office.” Answer: False (B.J. Novak).

False (B.J. Novak). The pilot of the U.S. version of “The Office” used almost the same script as the pilot from the British version of “The Office.” Answer: True.

True. The finale of “The Office” was titled “Finale.” Answer: True.

True. Actor Seth Rogen auditioned for the role of Dwight. Answer: True.

True. “The Office” never won an Emmy Award. Answer: False.

False. “The Office” takes place in Slough, Pennsylvania. Answer: False (Scranton).

False (Scranton). Actor Steve Carell did not return to make a guest appearance on the show’s finale. Answer: False.

False. The character Dwight Schrute owns a rutabaga farm on the show. Answer: False (Beet and hemp farm).

False (Beet and hemp farm). Actor Creed Bratton is a former member of the rock band Grass Roots. Answer: True.

Still from "A Benihana Christmas" Episode 9 - (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) NBC

Actor Rainn Watson plays Dwight Schrute on “The Office.” Answer: False (Rainn Wilson).

False (Rainn Wilson). Michael Scott and Holly Flax move to Colorado together. Answer: True.

True. Angela Martin has several pet dogs. Answer: False (Cats).

False (Cats). Actor Steve Carell’s wife appeared on multiple episodes of “The Office.” Answer: True.

True. Staples paid for product placement on “The Office.” Answer: True.

True. The name of the paper company, the cast of “The Office” are employed by is Dunder Mifflin. Answer: True.

True. Dunder Mifflin is headquartered in Boston . Answer: False (New York City).

False (New York City). Dwight Schrute says he never thought he’d say this, but he thinks he ate too much foie gras in the final episode of “The Office.” Answer: False (he says he never thought he’d say this but he thinks he ate too much bone marrow).

General trivia questions about "The Office"

What kind of sitcom style is “The Office?” Answer: Mockumentary.

Mockumentary. What year did “The Office” debut in the U.S.? Answer: 2005.

2005. When did the final episode of “The Office” air in the U.S.? Answer: 2013

2013 “The Office” was based upon which British T.V. series? Answer: “The Office.”

“The Office.” Who created the British TV series “The Office?” Answer: Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. What year did the British TV series “The Office” debut? Answer: 2003

2003 Who adapted the British sitcom for the U.S. version of “The Office?” Answer: Greg Daniels.

Greg Daniels. How many seasons were there of “The Office?” Answer: Nine seasons.

Nine seasons. Who composed “The Office” theme song? Answer: James Ferguson.

James Ferguson. What is said to be the most expensive scene shot in the entire series of the show? Answer: Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly’s proposal scene.

Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly’s proposal scene. What season did Jim and Pam’s proposal take place? Answer: Season five.

THE OFFICE -- \"Performance Review\" Episode 8 -- Aired 11/15/2005 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert and Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly -- Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank Justin Lubin/NBC

What is the title of the first and second episodes of the fifth season? Answer: “Weight Loss”

“Weight Loss” What Dolly Parton song is featured in “Weight Loss?” Answer: “Here You Come Again”

“Here You Come Again” What episode of “The Office” aired after Super Bowl XLIII? Answer: “Stress Relief.”

“Stress Relief.” What is Michael Scott’s middle name? Answer: Gary.

Gary. The banner on the wall for Kelly Kapoor’s belated birthday party reads what? Answer: “It is your birthday.”

“It is your birthday.” What is Stanley Hudson’s daughter’s name? Answer: Melissa Hudson.

Melissa Hudson. What is Stanley Hudson’s ex-wife’s name? Answer: Teri Hudson.

Teri Hudson. Toby H. Flenderson has a crush on what character from “The Office?” Answer: Pam Beesly

Pam Beesly What was the name of the would-be spin-off of “The Office” show about Dwight? Answer: “The Farm.”

“The Farm.” What is Pam Beesly’s sister’s name? Answer: Penny Beesly.

Penny Beesly. What character says “We’re like peanut butter and jelly?” Answer: Michael Scott

Michael Scott What free snack day has Stanley Hudson excited? Answer: Pretzel Day.

Pretzel Day. What is Angela Martin’s job at Dunder Mifflin? Answer: Head of accounting.

Head of accounting. Packman is a nickname for what character on “The Office?” Answer: Todd Packer.

Todd Packer. In what episode does Pam Beesly say “And I feel God in this Chili’s tonight?” Answer: “The Dundies.”

“The Dundies.” From what college did Andy Bernard graduate? Answer: Cornell University.

Cornell University. What does the mug that Michael Scott purchased for himself say on it? Answer: “World’s Best Boss.”

“World’s Best Boss.” Who hid weapons around the Dunder Mifflin Scranton office? Answer: Dwight Schrute.

Dwight Schrute. What actor played two different parts on “The Office?” Answer: Nelson Franklin

Finish these famous lines from "The Office"

Kevin Malone: “I just want to lie on the beach and eat…” [hot dogs].

[hot dogs]. Michael Scott: “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little…” [stitious].

Stanley Hudson: “If I don’t have some cake soon…” [I might die].

Michael Scott: “I love inside jokes. I’d love to be a part of one…” [someday].

Kelly Kapoor: “I talk a lot, so I’ve learned to…” [tune myself out].

Dwight Schrute: “Identity theft is not a joke, Jim! Millions of families…” [suffer every year].

Jim Halpert: “Bears. Beets…” [Battlestar Galactica.]

Pam Beesly: “I don’t care what they say about me. I just want to…” [eat].

Kelly Kapoor: “Cafe Disco? More like…” [Crap-ay Disco].

Kelly Kapoor: “I am one of those few people who looks hot eating…” [a cupcake].

Jim Halpert: “I am about to do something very bold in this job that I’ve never done before:...” [Try].

A scene from "The Office" pilot NBC

Ryan Howard: “I’m such a perfectionist that I’d kinda rather not do it at all than do a…” [crappy version].

Andy Bernard: “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before...” [you’ve actually left them].

Jim Halpert: “I gotta tell you, this baby is amazing. She gets me out of...” [everything].

Phyllis Vance: “I’m glad Michael’s getting help. He has a lot of issues, and he’s…” [stupid].

Miscellaneous trivia questions about "The Office"