Can you answer these 75 trivia questions about 'The Office'?

The Dunder Mifflin Paper Company isn’t just an office. It’s the beloved fictional HQ for some of Scranton’s finest like Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Dwight Schrute, Angela Martin, Kelly Kapoor and many more iconic TV characters.
If you consider yourself an aficionado of "The Office", see how much you truly know about the beloved sitcom with questions ranging from easy-peasy to Dundie Awards worthy.
To make it fun for various types of trivia enthusiasts, we’ve split the categories up into true or false questions, general trivia questions about "The Office", miscellaneous trivia questions, and the chance to finish some famous quotes from the TV series. Sprinkle a few into your next trivia night, or try to answer them all and see how you do.
Now, grab that mug inspired by "The Office" that you love so much or put on your lucky necktie and get to work.
Better yet, grab your fellow Dundies and make a fun activity out of the below trivia questions.
True or False trivia questions about "The Office"
- Scenes in “The Office” were improvised from time to time. Answer: True.
- “The Office” aired on NBC. Answer: True.
- There were 301 episodes of “The Office.” Answer: False (201).
- Actor Mindy Kaling was the first person cast for “The Office.” Answer: False (B.J. Novak).
- The pilot of the U.S. version of “The Office” used almost the same script as the pilot from the British version of “The Office.” Answer: True.
- The finale of “The Office” was titled “Finale.” Answer: True.
- Actor Seth Rogen auditioned for the role of Dwight. Answer: True.
- “The Office” never won an Emmy Award. Answer: False.
- “The Office” takes place in Slough, Pennsylvania. Answer: False (Scranton).
- Actor Steve Carell did not return to make a guest appearance on the show’s finale. Answer: False.
- The character Dwight Schrute owns a rutabaga farm on the show. Answer: False (Beet and hemp farm).
- Actor Creed Bratton is a former member of the rock band Grass Roots. Answer: True.
- Actor Rainn Watson plays Dwight Schrute on “The Office.” Answer: False (Rainn Wilson).
- Michael Scott and Holly Flax move to Colorado together. Answer: True.
- Angela Martin has several pet dogs. Answer: False (Cats).
- Actor Steve Carell’s wife appeared on multiple episodes of “The Office.” Answer: True.
- Staples paid for product placement on “The Office.” Answer: True.
- The name of the paper company, the cast of “The Office” are employed by is Dunder Mifflin. Answer: True.
- Dunder Mifflin is headquartered in Boston. Answer: False (New York City).
- Dwight Schrute says he never thought he’d say this, but he thinks he ate too much foie gras in the final episode of “The Office.” Answer: False (he says he never thought he’d say this but he thinks he ate too much bone marrow).
General trivia questions about "The Office"
- What kind of sitcom style is “The Office?” Answer: Mockumentary.
- What year did “The Office” debut in the U.S.? Answer: 2005.
- When did the final episode of “The Office” air in the U.S.? Answer: 2013
- “The Office” was based upon which British T.V. series? Answer: “The Office.”
- Who created the British TV series “The Office?” Answer: Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.
- What year did the British TV series “The Office” debut? Answer: 2003
- Who adapted the British sitcom for the U.S. version of “The Office?” Answer: Greg Daniels.
- How many seasons were there of “The Office?” Answer: Nine seasons.
- Who composed “The Office” theme song? Answer: James Ferguson.
- What is said to be the most expensive scene shot in the entire series of the show? Answer: Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly’s proposal scene.
- What season did Jim and Pam’s proposal take place? Answer: Season five.
- What is the title of the first and second episodes of the fifth season? Answer: “Weight Loss”
- What Dolly Parton song is featured in “Weight Loss?” Answer: “Here You Come Again”
- What episode of “The Office” aired after Super Bowl XLIII? Answer: “Stress Relief.”
- What is Michael Scott’s middle name? Answer: Gary.
- The banner on the wall for Kelly Kapoor’s belated birthday party reads what? Answer: “It is your birthday.”
- What is Stanley Hudson’s daughter’s name? Answer: Melissa Hudson.
- What is Stanley Hudson’s ex-wife’s name? Answer: Teri Hudson.
- Toby H. Flenderson has a crush on what character from “The Office?” Answer: Pam Beesly
- What was the name of the would-be spin-off of “The Office” show about Dwight? Answer: “The Farm.”
- What is Pam Beesly’s sister’s name? Answer: Penny Beesly.
- What character says “We’re like peanut butter and jelly?” Answer: Michael Scott
- What free snack day has Stanley Hudson excited? Answer: Pretzel Day.
- What is Angela Martin’s job at Dunder Mifflin? Answer: Head of accounting.
- Packman is a nickname for what character on “The Office?” Answer: Todd Packer.
- In what episode does Pam Beesly say “And I feel God in this Chili’s tonight?” Answer: “The Dundies.”
- From what college did Andy Bernard graduate? Answer: Cornell University.
- What does the mug that Michael Scott purchased for himself say on it? Answer: “World’s Best Boss.”
- Who hid weapons around the Dunder Mifflin Scranton office? Answer: Dwight Schrute.
- What actor played two different parts on “The Office?” Answer: Nelson Franklin
Finish these famous lines from "The Office"
- Kevin Malone: “I just want to lie on the beach and eat…” [hot dogs].
- Michael Scott: “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little…” [stitious].
- Stanley Hudson: “If I don’t have some cake soon…” [I might die].
- Michael Scott: “I love inside jokes. I’d love to be a part of one…” [someday].
- Kelly Kapoor: “I talk a lot, so I’ve learned to…” [tune myself out].
- Dwight Schrute: “Identity theft is not a joke, Jim! Millions of families…” [suffer every year].
- Jim Halpert: “Bears. Beets…” [Battlestar Galactica.]
- Pam Beesly: “I don’t care what they say about me. I just want to…” [eat].
- Kelly Kapoor: “Cafe Disco? More like…” [Crap-ay Disco].
- Kelly Kapoor: “I am one of those few people who looks hot eating…” [a cupcake].
- Jim Halpert: “I am about to do something very bold in this job that I’ve never done before:...” [Try].
- Ryan Howard: “I’m such a perfectionist that I’d kinda rather not do it at all than do a…” [crappy version].
- Andy Bernard: “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before...” [you’ve actually left them].
- Jim Halpert: “I gotta tell you, this baby is amazing. She gets me out of...” [everything].
- Phyllis Vance: “I’m glad Michael’s getting help. He has a lot of issues, and he’s…” [stupid].
Miscellaneous trivia questions about "The Office"
- Who wrote the book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s? Answer: Andy Greene
- What is the streaming home of “The Office?” Answer: Peacock.
- “The Office” co-stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer host what podcast together? Answer: “Office Ladies.”
- What was the name of the YouTube web series that actor John Krasinski created and hosted during the start of the pandemic? Answer: “Some Good News”
- What is the name of Mindy Kaling’s 2011 memoir? Answer: Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (and Other Concerns)
- What is the name of Mindy Kaling’s 2015 memoir? Answer: Why Not Me?
- What Peacock sitcom did Ed Helms star in and co-create in 2021? Answer: “Rutherford Falls”
- In what city was most of “The Office” filmed? Answer: Los Angeles
- And in what LA neighborhood was “The Office” filmed? Answer: Studio City
- What actor was pregnant in real life during the filming of season four requiring her to hide her stomach in the show? Answer: Angela Kinsey