Watch Michael Scott back in action in this never-before-seen clip from ‘The Office’

On Friday, Peacock released "Superfan" episodes from season five of "The Office," which include interviews, bloopers and more special footage from the beloved series. And in honor of the drop, Peacock shared a never-before-seen clip from episode 10 in season five titled "The Surplus."

As fans may recall, that episode showed what happened when Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) learned that the office had a $4,000 surplus and if he didn't use it, they would lose it in next year’s budget.

As Scott's co-workers desperately tell him that the office needs a new copy machine or chairs, he's puzzled about what to do with the money until he learns that he can pocket some of the cash as a bonus for himself.

In the never-before-seen clip, Scott tries to persuade his co-workers that they don't need new things in the office, so he tells them the story of a 12-year-old boy who once wanted a Pippi Longstocking doll for Christmas.

"Like any other 12-year-old boy, he wanted a Pippi Longstocking doll for Christmas," Scott said. "But his evil stepfather, Jeff, said, 'No. You may not have what you want. You must have a football.' And the boy cried and he cried and he cried and he held his breath as long as he good and he wouldn't eat his dinner. But you know something? It turns out that Jeff was right because I already had a G.I. Joe and a Stretch Armstrong and a Malibu Barbie and a Major Matt Mason, which technically is enough for a tea party.

"So my point is this: I didn't need what I thought I needed. What I needed was to learn how to appreciate what I had," Scott continued before Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) hilariously interjected.

"Which in this case was enough dolls to have tea with," he joked.

“Exactly!” Scott replied.

Steve Carell as Michael Scott tries to show Pam Beesley, played by Jenna Fischer, that the office doesn't need new chairs in an unseen clip of "The Office." @The Office via YouTube

After telling the story, Scott tried to show his employees that everything was working fine in the office. However, when he tried to use the copy machine, it didn't work properly and when he sat on character Pam Beesly's (played by Jenna Fischer) chair, it looked like it was hurting his back.

"My point is this. We do not need a new copier. We do not need new chairs. I've seen the light in terms of what we need and it is nothing," he told everyone.

However, Oscar Martinez (played by Oscar Nuñez) suspected that something was up so he called out Scott for wanting to pocket a percentage of the cash because he secretly knew about the surplus.

"You're going to give yourself a bonus of $645 instead of getting the entire office something it really needs," Beesly said.

"This is stupid. This is so, so stupid," Scott hilariously said while exiting the room.

"To be continued," he added.

