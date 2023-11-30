All 7 of 'The Office' Christmas episodes and where to watch them

How do characters on “The Office” celebrate Christmas? Just like us.

In the long-running NBC sitcom’s holiday-themed episodes, characters buy holiday presents at the last minute, have awkward encounters at holiday parties and overspend on Secret Santa. The only difference between them and us? Well, they’re just a bit funnier.

During its award-winning run from 2005 to 2013, "The Office" followed the employees at the Dunder Mifflin paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. While their work was mundane, their antics were anything but in the mockumentary-style show, based on the original U.K. version.

It's a holiday tradition at Dunder Mifflin: Michael stirring up trouble. Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Through nine seasons, the gang had many parties, from weddings to Halloween to, yes, Christmas.

To get you in the spirit this holiday season, here's a rundown of the Christmas episodes.

Season 2, Episode 10: 'Christmas Party'

The show’s first Christmas episode features one of TV’s most awkward gift exchanges. When Michael Scott (Steve Carell) overspends on his Secret Santa gift — buying Ryan (B.J. Novak) a $400 video iPod — he is disappointed when he realizes that Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) stuck to the $20 maximum and hand-knit him an oven mitt. He then turns the Secret Santa into a Yankee swap, where people can steal each other's presents. Chaos ensues, and the party planning committee is not happy. The episode is also highlighted by Jim's (John Krasinski) famous teapot gift for Pam (Jenna Fischer).

Season 3, Episodes 10 and 11: 'A Benihana Christmas: Parts 1 & 2'

In this two-part holiday episode, Michael starts with a deeply inappropriate Christmas card, featuring his own face photoshopped onto his girlfriend’s family photo. When she breaks up with him, he drowns his sorrows at Benihana and brings two waitresses back to party at the Dunder Mifflin office. Meanwhile, dueling parties are competing for guests when Karen (Rashida Jones) and Pam team up against Angela (Angela Kinsey) and the party planning committee.

Season 5, Episode 11: 'Moroccan Christmas'

When Meredith (Kate Flannery) accidentally lights herself on fire during the annual Christmas party, the office decides that it’s time to stage an intervention for her drinking habits. Also, Phyllis blackmails Angela with information that she is sleeping with Dwight (Rainn Wilson) while still being engaged to Andy (Ed Helms). This is also the episode where Dwight buys up the season’s most popular toy (a half-girl, half-unicorn doll), and sells them from his desk.

Season 6, Episode 13: 'Secret Santa'

Phyllis wants nothing more than to dress up as Santa Claus, and Michael is not having it. Also, Andy accidentally terrorizes Erin when he attempts to send her every gift in "The Twelve Days of Christmas." Dwight and Andy also do karaoke in this episode, which is a plus.

Season 7, Episodes 11 and 12: 'Classy Christmas Parts 1 & 2'

When Toby (Paul Lieberstein) is sent out on jury duty, it's announced that Holly Flax (Amy Ryan), Michael's former love interest, will be coming to fill the position in the interim. When Michael learns this, he turns the office upside down trying to impress her with a "classy" and "adult" Christmas party. This episode also features an iconic snowball fight between Jim and Dwight.

Season 8, Episode 10: 'Christmas Wishes'

With Michael gone, Andy is in charge now and has taken the lead as the office Santa Claus. He tries to grant everybody's wishes, buying Dwight some moon property. Meanwhile, Erin is desperately trying to avoid meeting Andy's new girlfriend, and Andy has to drive Meredith home after she gets too drunk at the Christmas party. If nothing else, watch this episode for the intense "Carol of the Bells" montage.

Season 9, Episode 9: 'Dwight Christmas'

In the last season of "The Office," Christmas is all about Dwight. When the office forgets to throw its own party, Dwight steps up and plans his own themed Christmas for the office: Pennsylvania Dutch. Dwight dresses up as Belsnickel (an actual Christmas legend in Germany) and serves stew and pig stomach.