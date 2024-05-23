'The Masked Singer' Season 11 winner is unmasked

One star was crowned “The Masked Singer” Season 11 winner.

After 16 contestants, it all came down to Gumball and Goldfish during the May 22 finale.

Host Nick Cannon kicked off the ultimate showdown while panelists Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke got hyped to see who would be taking home the Golden Mask Trophy.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong in "The Masked Singer" season finale episode airing Wednesday, May 22. Michael Becker / FOX

Gumball and Goldfish each took the stage for two performances before one was named the winner and both were unmasked.

It was a long journey for both contestants, who defeated a slew of other stars like Sisqó, Jenifer Lewis, and Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard.

What did Gumball and Goldfish perform?

Gumball kicked off the night and showed off his impressive vocals with a performance of “Latch” by Disclosure.

He later returned to sing “Renegade” by Styx, which got the crowd and the panelists on their feet.

Gumball in the Season 11 finale of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

After his performance, the panelists were stumped on who could be under the disguise.

Goldfish gave people a “music moment” when she performed “Heart of Glass” by Blondie. She returned to the stage and belted out an emotional rendition of “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” by Elton John.

Goldfish during the Season 11 "Masked Singer" finale. Michael Becker / FOX

Who won 'The Masked Singer' Season 11?

After the final votes were calculated, the Season 11 “The Masked Singer” winner was Goldfish, with Gumball coming in second place.

Before the winner was unmasked, the panelists guessed who was under the Gumball costume.

Who was Gumball?

McCarthy-Wahlberg and Thicke guessed it was Derek Hough, Jeong believed it was Taran Killam, and Ora thought it was Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

They were all wrong because it was “Ginny & Georgia” actor Scott Porter. Ora had previously name-dropped Porter and was frustrated at herself for not guessing him as her final answer.

After being unmasked, Porter revealed he had never taken professional singing lessons. “I don’t have any actual, legitimate training,” he said. “I started singing on street corners in Orlando, Florida, when I was going to high school. I auditioned for two years straight for Disney and couldn’t book a role. I didn’t know I could do this until tonight, but I’m so glad I did.”

Fun fact, Cannon also said that Porter coaches his son Golden's baseball team.

Who was Goldfish?

Then it was time to unmask the Goldfish. Ora and McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed it was Vanessa Hudgens and Jeong said it was former panelist Nicole Scherzinger, while Thicke believed it was Hilary Duff.

Ora jumped for joy to see her friend under the mask: Vanessa Hudgens.

Talking to TODAY.com after she was unmasked, Hudgens said she was “overcome with emotion” when she was announced the winner.

“Way more than I had expected,” she said. “I went into ‘The Masked Singer’ wanting to do it for my fans because they’re always asking for new music or singing or anything of that sort. And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a really interesting way to give it to them and also to see who the real fans are.”

Laughing, she said that her fans “showed up” and “they knew it was me.”

She said that she didn’t want to go into “The Masked Singer” with the headspace of it being a competition. “I just looked at it as a space where I could once be anonymous and to do the thing that I love doing, which is being on stage and performing and singing,” she said. “And when I won, it really took me aback because it made me realize that fame is something that can be a burden and is a weight that is worn.”

“And when that was taken away, and I was acknowledged purely for what’s on the inside and my actual talent,” she said. “That was the biggest honor.”