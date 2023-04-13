Fans of “The Masked Singer” felt some nostalgic vibes during the April 12 episode of the Fox series when a pair of ‘90s TV stars were revealed.

Ashley Witt, who starred in the sitcom “Cybill” and appeared in the crime drama “Twin Peaks,” as well as the movies “Urban Legend” and “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” was revealed to be Dandelion.

Panelist Ken Jeong guessed correctly, sending him into hysterics when she took off her mask.

“Nothing could prepare me for trying to play the piano and sing and catch my breath with all of this on,” Witt laughed, while pointing to her green outfit.

Witt, who is also a singer-songwriter who has appeared on “Nashville,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Orange Is the New Black,” said she had a great time.

“But I’m really glad I tried," she said. "The thing I love the most is getting to connect to people with my music and this has been one of the best experiences of my whole life.”

Jeong loved having her on the show.

“To me, you embody the spirit of what ‘Masked Singer’ is all about” he said. “It’s about, honestly, amazing talents like you doing something that’s hidden and now it’s flourishing for all to see and I’m just a genuine fan and you were just absolutely outstanding.”

While Jeong correctly guessed Witt, he was off when it came to figuring out Lamp, who was portrayed by “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star Melissa Joan Hart.

“This was something I wanted to do for my kids and for myself,” Hart said. “I wanted to overcome something. I have never sang in front of people before. It is terrifying to me, so this was like overcoming a fear and I did it, guys! I didn’t fall. I didn’t vomit.”

Jeong and Hart have both lent their voices to Nickelodeon’s “The Casagrandes.” Earlier this season, he also misfired when failing to correctly guess his “Couples Retreat” co-star Malin Ackerman was the Squirrel.

“If you worked with Ken, he will never guess you on this show,” panelist Jenny McCarthy joked.

Like Witt, Hart loved being part of the show, using it as an opportunity to atone for her run on another reality show when she competed on the “Dancing with the Stars” during the program’s ninth season in 2009.

“I just had to pull it together and enjoy every moment of it. I really did,” Hart told People. “I tried to do that on 'Dancing with the Stars,' and I wasn’t really able to. I took this as a redo and had a blast.”