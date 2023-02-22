‘The Last of Us’ fans spot another potential editing error from HBO

Episode 6 of HBO’s “The Last of Us” was supposed to focus on the reunion between Joel and his brother, Tommy. However, fans spotted a goof in the breakout series’ much-anticipated episode, sparking memes and memories of past errors in HBO shows.

HBO aired “Kin" Feb. 19, which follows Joel and Ellie on a rigorous journey to Jackson, Wyoming, involving a trek across a snow-covered bridge. Despite the high-stakes moment, one Twitter user maintained enough focus to spot what appeared to be several members of the film’s crew in the corner of the aerial shot at the 15:16 mark.

Ironically, earlier in the scene, Bella Ramsey's character, Ellie, surveys the landscape and comments, "River of Death. Still no people."

On Twitter, one fan noted the mistake, writing, “Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and re-upload, though. You can see the film crew in this shot.”

Look closely enough at the shot, and you’ll see what appears to be two figures hunched beneath the blind of snowy trees, another member of the crew standing close by.

On TikTok, another user pointed out the mistake, further detailing the gaffe by zooming in on the figures visible in the bottom left corner of the screen. “Film crew?” text over the clip read.

“About 15 minutes in. They might have accidentally left a few of the film crew in the shot,” the user wrote.

In the comments section of the TikTok post, the original creator noted that the show has “gorgeous scenes.”

“No hate on the show,” the user remarked. “I’m surprised I noticed it, but maybe it was the blue tarp-looking thing that just popped out to me.”

Meanwhile, another user questioned, “How do these multi-million dollar productions miss this stuff, I’m more precious with my 5-minute YouTube drone videos.”

In 2019, a blunder on the “Game of Thrones” sent Twitter into a battle of memes when a disposable Starbucks coffee cup briefly appeared in the episode. The hilarity of the blunder was only magnified by the fact that the series takes place in an ancient fantasy world devoid of generated electricity, let alone coffee drive-thrus.

“Winterfell really got the first Starbucks in history. Crazy,” one user quipped at the time.

A few weeks later, some people noticed a pair of plastic water bottles in a scene from the series finale.

More recently, in 2022, viewers picked out a mistake in the third episode of the first season of the “Games of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon.”

Fans noticed that the show’s actor Paddy Considine (who played King Viserys), was wearing a green screen glove that gave the appearance that the character’s two fingers were missing.