Would 'The Goldbergs' stars return for a reboot? They told us

After 10 hilarious seasons, "The Goldbergs" aired its last episode this week.

With reboots and spinoffs more popular than ever, TODAY.com was curious: Would the cast of "The Goldbergs" ever consider reprising their roles if the opportunity were to arise?

As it turns out, the possibility of a reboot has been a welcome source of comfort for the cast as they begin to navigate a life without the Goldberg family.

“I could totally see that being on the table one day,” Hayley Orrantia, who played Erica Goldberg, tells TODAY.com. “We just have so much fun together as a cast and even as a crew. So much of our crew was there since day one. So if they ever were able to bring us all back together, I could see that happening.”

Wendi McLendon-Covey, who played Beverly Goldberg, echoes her on-screen daughter’s sentiments and says the series finale leaves things open for a future spinoff.

“If in a few years someone wanted to do a reboot, or we do a holiday special or something like that, (the finale) gives us something to work with when that time comes,” she says.

When and if that time does come, the star will be eager to reprise her role.

“It’s been so much fun doing this. I will come back whenever they ask,” she says.

Sean Giambrone, aka Adam Goldberg, is quick to say “absolutely” when we ask if he would return for a reboot. The actor seems to really be into the idea. “I like the way you think,” he tells us.

Troy Gentile, who played Barry Goldberg, is equally enthusiastic and says he would “100 percent” step back into his character’s shoes one day.

Sam Lerner, otherwise known to fans as Geoff Schwartz, would love to reunite with his cast mates if writers came up with a compelling concept.

"That would be really special," he says. "You never know. I mean, the way that they reboot things these days, anything can happen."

In the meantime, the sitcom's stars are simply grateful for the time they did have together on set, especially since they've formed lifelong bonds.

“(Saying goodbye to) all the people is hard but I’m really proud of what we pulled off because we never would have guessed we were gonna run (for 10 seasons),” Giambrone says.

Finding the right way to end a show is never easy, but the cast seems to be pleased with how their characters sign off in the finale.

"They ended it in a sweet way that I think the fans will appreciated and everyone kind of has their next step laid out," Lerner explains. "It's sweet and wholesome."

The cast hopes viewers will enjoy the finale and Giambrone wants to share a special message for the show's fans.

"Thank you for just being there with us," he says. "It’s really them that enabled us to go for (so) long."