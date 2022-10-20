The first trailer for Season 5 of "The Crown" promises "the beginning of the end" for its depiction of the members of the British royal family.

Netflix dropped the trailer on Oct. 19, less than a month before the new season is set to premiere on Nov. 9.

The trailer begins with the devastating 1992 fire at Windsor Castle, as Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) says in a voiceover, "In light of the events of the last 12 months, perhaps I have more to reflect on than most."

1992 was the queen's self-described "annus horribilis," where along with the fire, the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, announced their separations. Princess Anne's divorce from Captain Mark Phillips was also finalized in 1992.

The trailer, set to a haunting version of The Verve's "Bittersweet Symphony," gives a glimpse of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in off-the-shoulder black dress — nicknamed the "Revenge Dress" — which she wore to a gala the night Charles admitted on national television had had been unfaithful.

Further on in the trailer, Diana prepares to sit down for the now-controversial interview with the BBC's "Panorama."

"I won’t go quietly," she says. "I'll battle to the end."

Elizabeth Debicki portrays Princess Diana in Season 5 of "The Crown." Netflix

The trailer also previews Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now queen consort.

"I don't think it's my behavior that's threatening its survival," the queen says as Charles appears to wave at Camilla outside of the palace. "You, as future king, have a duty," she says.

“How did it come to this?” the queen asks at the end of the trailer.

Season 5 is the penultimate season of "The Crown," with Season Six being filmed. It's set to focus on the Royal family's "biggest challenge to date" during the 1990s, according to the show's synopsis.

As with previous seasons, the show has cast new actors to play the characters to reflect how they age over the decades. In addition to Staunton and Debicki, Jonathan Pryce will star as Prince Philip, Dominic West will portray Prince Charles and Olivia Williams takes on the role of Camilla.The newest season of the show will premiere two months after the death of the queen, and some viewers are criticizing the show for bringing up more recent scandals while the family is already grieving.

Oscar-winning star Dame Judi Dench wrote a letter to The Sunday Times urging for the show's creators to "reconsider" their approach.

"The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism," Dench wrote.

"The time has come for Netflix to reconsider," she continued. "For the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve their own reputation in the eyes of their British subscribers."

Series creator Peter Morgan addressed some of the show's critics' concerns in a statement to Variety.

"I think we must all accept that the 1990s was a difficult time for the royal family, and King Charles will almost certainly have some painful memories of that period," Morgan said. "But that doesn’t mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to him, or the monarchy. The show certainly isn’t."