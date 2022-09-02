The sixth season of “The Crown" will feature a trio of actors playing Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Netflix has announced in a statement.

Rufus Kampa, 16, will play Prince Charles and Princess Diana's eldest son as a 15-year-old, while Ed McVey, 21, will portray him as an older teenager.

Meg Bellamy, 19, will co-star with McVey as she takes on the role of the former Kate Middleton.

Rufus Kampa will play a younger version of Prince William. Netflix

Ed McVey will get a shot to play Prince William as an older teen. Netflix

Kampa and McVey have done stage work in Britain, while “The Crown” will serve as Bellamy’s professional debut as an actor.

“For all three actors, ‘The Crown’ will mark their professional screen debut,” Netflix said in a statement. “Rufus and Meg were both discovered from self-submitted audition tapes following a casting call on social media."

Meg Bellamy will have a tall order playing the Duchess of Cambridge in her professional acting debut. Netflix

In April, following the casting call, fans came up with a wide net of choices for who they'd like to see play the Duchess of Cambridge, with Allison Williams, Lily Collins and Daisy Edgar-Jones among the names suggested.

The fifth season of “The Crown” will premiere in November, with an all-new cast featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will also appear as Prime Minister John Major.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the State Apartments of St. James Palace on Nov. 16, 2010 in London, shortly after they were engaged. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Season Five will also feature younger versions of the princes. West's 13-year-old son Senan West will play Prince William; Teddy Hawley and Will Powell will both play young Prince Harry, per Variety.

The actor playing Prince Harry in Season Six has yet to be cast.