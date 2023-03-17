Get to know the actors portraying Prince William and Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown’

Season Six of "The Crown" is recent history, repeating itself.

The final season of the Netflix royal drama will depict the events leading up to Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997 — as well as the beginning of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton's love story.

News of the now-Prince and Princess of Wales' casting was first announced in September 2022. Ed McVey is playing the teenage Prince William, while Rufus Kampa depicts the younger version of the royal. Meg Bellamy takes on the role of Kate.

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William in "The Crown." Justin Downing/Netflix / Justin Downing/Netflix

Photos of McVey and Bellamy filming then emerged in March of the year, and Netflix officially released a first look of the lovebirds months later.

Season Six will explore William’s time at St. Andrew’s University, where he met his future wife and mother of his three children in 2002.

“For all three actors, ‘The Crown’ will mark their professional screen debut,” Netflix said in a statement at the time of their casting. “Rufus and Meg were both discovered from self-submitted audition tapes following a casting call on social media.”

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Season Six will be released in two parts — the first on Nov. 16 and the second on Dec. 14.

Who is playing Prince William in Season Six of 'The Crown'?

Ed McVey as Prince William.

Newcomer Ed McVey will take the crown as Prince William. In March, the actor was spotted filming at St. Andrews in Scotland.

In the pictures, the pair are dressed casually, like college students. At one point, Bellamy, book in hand, is pictured smiling at McVey, while they're standing together outside of their university.

After the casting news broke, McVey took to Instagram to address his feelings.

"Ahhhhh the big news is now out!!! I’m absolutely buzzing to be given the opportunity to play Prince William," he said.

Prince William arrives for his first day of school at St. Andrews University September 23, 2001 in Scotland. UK Press / Getty Images

As for the Prince of Wales, he hasn't commented on the casting. Members of the royal family have generally abstained from making any statements about the show.

All except Prince Harry who previously told James Corden on “The Late Late Show” that he would want “Homeland” and “Billions” star Damian Lewis to portray him.

Who is portraying Kate Middleton in 'The Crown' Season Six?

Meg Bellamy (right) takes on the role of Middleton.

Meg Bellamy is making her on-screen debut as Kate Middleton in the final season of “The Crown.”

When the news of her casting was announced, Bellamy wrote on her Instagram page, “Pinch me please ... So excited to announce that I will be playing Kate Middleton in Series 6 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’. It is such an honor to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice.”

The real Kate Middleton at St. Andrews graduation ceremony. Michael Dunlea / AFP via Getty Images

William and Kate graduated in 2005. Their relationship began as friends first, with William previously saying in their first joint interview, “We were friends for over a year first. It just sort of blossomed from then on.”

They then got engaged in October 2010 and got married in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. Since then, they've welcomed three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.