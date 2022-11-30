'The Best Man' reboot drops new trailer, stirring up nostalgia and excitement

Unfinished business from "The Best Man" franchise is finally getting resolved, according to a new trailer for the franchise's third and final installment released Nov. 30.

"The Best Man: The Final Chapters" limited TV series drops all eight episodes on Peacock Dec. 22, when buried secrets are resurfaced as Harper Stewart's (Taye Diggs) bombshell book "Unfinished Business" is turned into a movie. Peacock is owned by NBC Universal, TODAY's parent company.

The series stars Diggs alongside fellow original cast members Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau.

"That book caused a lot of drama," Harper's wife, Robyn (played by Lathan), says in the trailer.

The book spilled all of Harper's friends' secrets from college. Worst of all — Harper wrote it without their permission. In the series, Harper's friends have forgiven, but that doesn't change feelings about their drama being on the big screen.

"Our care free college days on full display," Jordan Armstrong (played by Long) says sarcastically in the trailer. "I love it."

In the first movie "The Best Man," released in 1999, the friends find out about the book one by one and fight Stewart over it — literally. Most memorably, Lance Sullivan (Morris Chestnut) beats up Stewart and dangles him over the balcony attached to the hotel room where Lance is having his bachelor party because he read the book and found out his wife-to-be had slept with Harper.

The second movie, "The Best Man Holiday," released in 2013, shows their path to reconciliation. But Harper is secretly writing Lance's biography and when Lance finds out, he feels betrayed yet again.

Sanaa Lathan as Robyn, Taye Diggs as Harper "The Best Man: The Final Chapters." Matt Infante / Peacock

In the upcoming series, Harper and Lance are long past that, and both books became best-sellers. But there are other problems that take their attention.

Harper says in the trailer, "We all make mistakes," alluding to his past missteps. Quentin (played by Howard) replies, "And you've got to live with the consequences."

Lance, fresh off the death of his wife, Mia (Monica Calhoun) and retirement from the NFL, doesn't know what to do with himself now that he's suddenly out of a career.

Taye Diggs as Harper Stewart, Terrence Howard as Quentin, Harold Perrineau as Julian Murch, and Morris Chestnut as Lance Sullivan in Sanaa Lathan as Robyn, Taye Diggs as Harper "The Best Man: The Final Chapters." Nicolas Cordone / Peacock

Jordan advises him in the trailer by saying, "You need to find something that you're passionate about. Redefine your purpose."

On a happier note, Quentin is getting married and they use his wedding to cheer Lance up, according to the trailer.

"You need a change of scenery, so come with us to Quentin's wedding," Harper tells Lance. Julian (Harold Perrineau) adds in, "it's guaranteed to put a smile on your face."

The best times, and yes, the worst times, are on full display in the limited series.

Harper says in the trailer, "Life doesn't always go the way we expect. But if we're lucky, we end up where we're supposed to."