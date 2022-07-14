Yes, chef: 'The Bear’ has officially been renewed for Season 2

Order up: FX is moving forward with a second season of “The Bear.”

The renewal comes almost one month after the premiere of the series, which debuted all eight episodes of its first season on June 23. “The Bear” is available to stream on Hulu.

“'The Bear’ has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier in a statement announcing the second season order. “We can’t wait to get to work on Season 2.”

The Chicago-set half-hour scripted series follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef (played by Jeremy Allan White) who returns home to run his family sandwich shop after the untimely death of his brother. The series follows Carmy’s efforts to bond with his thorny kitchen crew, including his prickly cousin, and reform both the restaurant and himself.

Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on “The Bear.”

“We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to ‘The Bear’ in 2023,” Storer and Calo said in a statement.

Along with series lead White, “The Bear” also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson. Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior serve as executive producers alongside Storer and Calo. The series comes from FX Productions.

“The Bear” has garnered a devoted viewership since its premiere earlier this summer, bolstered by strong word-of-mouth. In Variety’s review of the series, chief TV critic Caroline Framke described the series as “one of the most stressful shows” currently airing and hailed White’s performance as a “practically vibrating” dramatic center.