‘The Bachelor’ finale lost audio for 5 minutes. Here’s how fans reacted

"The Bachelor" briefly became a silent film.

By Jordan Greene

No, it wasn't just you whose sound stopped for about five minutes during the "Bachelor" season finale last night.

On March 27, about an hour into the three-hour show, bachelor Zach Shallcross was on a romantic horseback riding date on the beach in Thailand with one of the finalists Gabi Elnicki when, all of a sudden, the audio cut out.

Immediately, fans turned to Twitter — where live tweeting the episodes is practically a sport — to see if they were the only ones experiencing technical difficulties.

Online, viewers discovered they weren't alone: No one could hear what was happening.

And with that, the memes and jokes began. Some viewers imagined what was happening in the ABC control room.

Others took a practical approach, trying to read Elnicki's and Shallcross' lips to learn what they were saying.

Theories proliferated about the timing of the silence — and if it indicated who would go on to win the show. Indeed, the audio cut out during runner-up Gabi's final date with Zach.

Fans' conclusion? While "The Bachelor" prides itself on having "the most dramatic finale" ever — every season — this actually was a dramatic moment.

“This episode airing in PURE SILENCE is truly the most dramatic thing to ever happen on this show,” a Twitter user wrote.

Turns out "The Bachelor" finale makes for a compelling silent film.

"No one can say Bachelor Nation is uncultured because we’re all watching a silent film on a Monday night," a tweet reads.

After a commercial break, the sound finally come back on. Was the show better silent? Up for debate. "Never mind, let’s go back to the sound off #bachelor,” one user wrote."

TODAY has reached out to ABC for comment.

Jordan Greene

Jordan Greene is an editorial intern at TODAY.com. She is currently studying magazine journalism, political science and religion at Syracuse University. Previously, she interned at the Forward, Punch Magazine in the San Francisco Bay Area and Minute Media. She loves adventuring to new places and watching the sunset at the beach. Follow her on Twitter here.