Red and Kitty Forman are the ultimate grandparents in ‘That ‘70s Show’ spinoff trailer

The '90s are looking freakin' dope, everyone!

That is, "That '90s Show's" version of the 1990s! The "That '70s Show" spinoff dropped a fresh trailer on Nov. 29, and let's just say it's all about Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) being their best (and grumpiest) grandparent selves!

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix series takes us back to the familiar Forman household kitchen and basement, but this time it's populated by a Forman grandkid (and her friends).

The show will take place in 1995 and focus on Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, as she visits the grandparents for the summer and meets the next generation of locals in Point Place, Wisconsin. On the one hand, there's Kitty to hand out cupcakes and wish the kids well; on the other there's Red to lay down the law and demand that they start locking the sliding glass door going forward.

Ten episodes have been ordered for the series.

"That 70's Show" stars (from left to right) Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama and Laura Prepon. \ / Alamy Stock Photo

There's a lot of original talent attached to the series: Creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner have returned, with their daughter Lindsey Turner on board to write and executive produce. In addition, many of the original stars — Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Topher Grace (Eric Forman) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) — are all set to make guest appearances in the show.

But don’t expect to see any of those familiar faces in the trailer: Except for Smith and Rupp, they’re just not there.

Co-star Danny Masterson is unlikely to appear; he has been the focus of a rape trial that has now entered the jury deliberation phase.

"That '70s Show" ran for eight seasons on Fox starting in 1998. A spinoff with a new cast, "That '80s Show," ran as a midseason replacement in 2002.

One thing we know about the new show is that Jackie and Kelso, who dated on "That '70s Show," will be a couple again on the series, which mirrors Kunis and Kutcher's real-life relationship (the pair have been married since 2015).

Kunis and Kutcher on "That '70s Show" in 1998. AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

Since Jackie ended up with Fez in the original series, the situation was bound to be "weird," as Kunis told TODAY in September.

“When (the spinoff) was presented to us, I was like, ‘So clearly I’m going to be with Fez,’ because I remember ending the show with Wilmer’s character," she said. "And they’re like, ‘Well, that’s too weird for audiences, so now you and Ashton are together,’ and I was like, ‘That’s even weirder.'"