'That '90s Show' trailer bring the laughs and the nostalgia with original cast

The gang’s all back and hanging out down the street!

With less than a month until “That ‘90s Show” premieres, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming “That ‘70s Show” spinoff featuring the beloved characters from the original show.

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama all make appearances in the new sneak peek released on Dec. 22. Tommy Chong is also seen in the clip.

The trailer begins with Debra Jo Rupp’s Kitty telling Kurtwood Smith’ Red that she needs to make a grocery list to get snacks for their granddaughter and her friends.

“Don’t feed them, Kitty. That’s how it started the first time,” Red exclaims, as Kitty replies, “I’m going to get Fritos. Tostitos, Doritos. All the ‘itos.’”

Viewers then get introduced to Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents’ home in Point Place, Wisconsin, for the summer.

During her stay she meets a group of ragtag kids from the neighborhood, including Jay Kelso, the charming son of Michael Kelso (Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Kunis). The kids also take part in their own “circle,” much like the “That ‘70s Show” group did in their heyday.

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman. COURTESY OF NETFLIX / COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The first appearance from the former main characters, aside from Eric’s parents, comes when Kitty goes to the hair salon.

“Welcome back to Chez Fez,” Fez (Valderrama), seen with a stylish hairdo and a very unbuttoned shirt, says. “It’s always an honor to have your hair in my chair.”

Kunis and Kutcher as Jackie and Michael are then seen inside the Forman household, nicely dressed in their best business attire. The real-life couple, who met on the set of “That ‘70s Show,” play husband and wife on the show.

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart in "That ‘90s Show." COURTESY OF NETFLIX / COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The nostalgia hits hard when fans then see Eric and Donna sitting on the hood of a car while hanging out in the garage. Eric jokingly taps Donna on the head, bringing back memories of old episodes.

The couple is also seen eating at the dining table with Red and Kitty.

“Eric’s having a hard time with Leia,” Donna says, to which Eric replies, “All I know is that I’m going to love her and stand behind her, no matter what.”

Red then offers some sage old advice, telling his son that he thinks it’s “a great idea.”

“Because when you stand behind your kids, it’s easier,” he begins, as the rest of his family finishes his sentence, “to put your foot in their a--.”

Topher Grace as Eric Forman and Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti in "That ‘90s Show." COURTESY OF NETFLIX / PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

“That ‘70s Show” ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. Danny Masterson was also a part of the cast but isn’t expected to reprise his role as Steven Hyde. The actor was involved in a rape trial that was declared a mistrial in late November.

In October, Kunis sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY and revealed she was nervous to return to the show and act alongside her husband of seven years.

“We’re going to do one scene together ... playing a married couple in it ... I’ve never been more nervous in my life,” the actor said, laughing. “It was so weird to look at him and not be like, ‘Why are you doing that funny face?’ Or for him not to look at me and be like, ‘Why are you acting so...’ There’s a part of you that, after being together, and you can call BS on someone.”

“That ‘90s Show” premieres January 19, 2023.