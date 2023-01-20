Does ‘That '90s Show’ address Danny Masterson’s absence?

Netflix delivered a double dose of nostalgia on Jan. 19 with the release of the retro series “That '90s Show,” a sitcom that also features cast members from the throwback hit that inspired it, “That '70s Show.”

But not all the original characters were part of the flashback fun.

Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon and Ashton Kutcher in "That 70's show" (1998). Alamy

While Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) are regulars in the new roundup, and Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) and Leo (Tommy Chong) make appearances, onetime fan-favorite character Hyde is nowhere to be seen.

Danny Masterson, the actor who brought the sarcastic rebel to life on the series that aired from 1998 to 2006, is not set to reprise his role on the new series.

Why no Hyde?

Off-screen, Masterson, 46, is set to face his second trial on charges of forcibly raping three women in separate incidents that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2003, per court documents. Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges and declined to testify.

His first trial ended in a deadlocked jury last November. Masterson remains free on $3.3 million bail.

Masterson's last small screen work saw him starring opposite "That '70s Show" pal Kutcher in the Netflix comedy "The Ranch," which he was fired from in 2017, after the allegations against him were made public.

How does 'That '90s Show' handle Hyde's absence?

Hyde may have been a part of "That '70s Show," but the same can't be said of the in the '90s-themed spin-off. The new series handled his absence by simply not mentioning him at all.

"That ‘90s Show" with Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman. / Netflix

Instead, in between some cameos, the premiere episode focused on a new generation of characters as Red and Kitty Forman's house once again becomes the place-to-be for local teens.

Where did these new kids come from?

Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is the daughter of Eric and Donna, who were sweethearts on “That '70s Show” and now married. In “That '90s Show,” she decides to stay with her grandparents after connecting with other teens in the Point Pleasant, Wis. area.

Those teens include Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), Leia’s love interest who happens to be the son of Kelso and Jackie, as well a few others that aren’t connected to the original group — though one feels connected.

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman in episode 104 of "That ‘90s Show." Netflix

Gwen Ruck (Ashley Aufderheide) seems to fill a role similar to the one Hyde did in the group dynamic. Her character is the rebel, a ‘90s Riot Grrl who lives next door to Leia’s grandparents and delivers blunt one-liners.

Related video: