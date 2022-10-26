Grace Van Patten shares her thoughts on a potential 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2

'Tell Me Lies,' which premiered on Hulu on Sept. 7, follows a group of friends throughout their college years in the early 2000s. The series is filled with wild parties, steamy romance, and you guessed it — lies.

In the show, freshman Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) falls head over heels for senior Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) during her first couple of days at college. But as we learn later on, Stephen isn't all that he seems.

He cheats. He lies. He's manipulative. And soon, his behavior grows onto Lucy.

Years later, when faced with the idea of reuniting with her ex at a friend's wedding, Lucy starts to lie to her own boyfriend, Max — giving off major Stephen vibes.

"She kind of starts to do that to Max in the first season," Van Patten told TODAY. "You see her kind of be sneaky and manipulative and be the 'Stephen.'"

Lucy and Stephen getting toxic in "Tell Me Lies." Pictured: Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Hulu

Van Patten added, "Everyone's been a Stephen. Everyone's been a Lucy."

For Van Patten, the relatability is part of the popular show's appeal. "You can really relate to at least one of the characters in some way,” Van Patten said. “And I think that’s that makes it really, really fun and triggering to watch.”

Like the Carola Lovering novel it's based on by, "Tell Me Lies" provides empathetic insight into Stephen's psychology — even if the show doesn't let him off the hook for his behavior. Same with Lucy.

Throughout the series’ 10 episodes, Lucy and Stephen’s toxic relationship unfolds, causing harm to themselves and to those around them.

As Lucy becomes more and more tied up with Stephen's bad boy persona, her relationships with her freshman year hall mates Pippa (Sonia Mena) and Bree (Catherine Missa) falter. The three originally grew close after Lucy's roommate died in a car crash, and become more intertwined as secrets about the crash emerge.

Just when we think Lucy and Stephen's romance is over, and that Lucy has moved on to a healthier relationship with Max, the two former lovers lock eyes at Bree's wedding in 2015. Cue foreboding music.

All the memories, and the feelings, come rushing back. Van Patten has hope that her character gets through this next encounter with Stephen unscathed.

"I really really root for Lucy, and I really hope that she figures her s--t out," Van Patten said.

"You see a glimpse at her future. She has a job, and she has she’s with Max, you know who seems stable and respectful. She seems like she’s gotten it together a little bit. I hope that this encounter with Stephen after eight years doesn’t make her spiral out again," she continued.

"I hope that this encounter with Stephen after eight years doesn’t make her spiral out again," Grace Van Patten says. Josh Stringer / Hulu

With the finale airing on Oct. 26, Hulu has yet to confirm whether or not the show is renewed for a second season. Should the show be greenlit for more episodes, Van Patten is ready.

“We might get a second season. We’re waiting to hear, but I really hope we do,” Van Patten said.

Van Patten summarized conversations with showrunner Megan Oppenheimer about the show's future. According to Van Patten, a potential second season could explore the gap between Lucy's freshman year and 2015.

"Megan has talked about the 8-year gap we don't see. For years, (Lucy and Stephen) probably the same situation — this back and forth, this push and pull, this cat and mouse game," she said.

We might get to see even more of it.