‘Teletubbies’ reboot with Tituss Burgess is headed to Netflix

A new version of “Teletubbies” is headed back to the small screen.

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are returning in a reboot for Netflix, the streaming service announced Sept. 7.

In the latest “Teletubbies” iteration, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess narrates the preschool series, which will follow the Teletubbies as they learn and grow in the 21st century. According to the press release, each of the 12 episodes will include a new and original “Tummy Tales” song.

The first poster for the upcoming series was also released and shows the four colorful Teletubbies in their green hillside land, with Burgess smiling wide and waving. There's also a first look at the new Sun Baby.

A "Teletubbies" reboot is headed to Netflix in November. Netflix

The Teletubbies performers are Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington and Jeremiah Krage. “Tummy Tales” will be hosted by Julia Pulo.

“Princess Power,” an animated show based on our own Savannah Guthrie’s children’s books “Princesses Wear Pants,” is also part of Netflix’s upcoming slate of shows for pre-schoolers. Others include a sixth season of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and a new iteration of “Waffles + Mochi.”

The original “Teletubbies” series, created by Andrew Davenport and Anne Wood, premiered on the BBC in 1997, later running in the U.S. a year later. The show would go on to have five seasons, airing its final episode in February 2001.

A reboot premiered in the United Kingdom and the U.S. in November 2015. It ran for four seasons before it concluded in late 2018.

Netflix’s “Teletubbies” will be the third iteration of the kids program and will premiere Nov. 14.