“Ted Lasso” is returning to warm our hearts all over again. In March, Jason Sudeikis and the rest of AFC Richmond are coming back for a third season to make viewers think, cheer ... and crave biscuits.

The series has won 11 Emmy Awards over its first two seasons, with its uplifting message charming viewers.

Here’s what we know about Season Three of "Ted Lasso."

When does Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' come out?

The third season of "Ted Lasso" will be available to stream beginning March 15 on Apple TV+.

The second season had dropped in July 2021, so it’s been a while since the crew has graced the small screen.

Nate (Nick Mohammed) prepares to go head to head with Ted (Jason Sudeikis). Apple TV+

Is there a teaser for the new season?

A teaser for the upcoming season came out Feb. 14 and featured various characters writing the word “Believe” on yellow pieces of paper, which are taped around the locker room.

“Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen,” Ted tells Coach Beard when they walk in to see the signs.

Foul-mouthed and grouchy Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is a favorite among “Ted Lasso” fans. Apple TV+

What do viewers need to remember from Season 2?

The second season of "Ted Lasso" ended with a stunning development: Nate, who had grown more and more disenchanted with Ted, leaving to work as a coach for West Ham United, under the ownership of Rebecca’s ex-husband, Rupert.

The previously soft-spoken Nate had been the source in a Trent Crimm story revealing how Ted had a panic attack during a match.

Elsewhere, Keeley has an opportunity to run her own PR firm, while Roy moves on after Nate and Jamie come clean about how they feel about Keeley. Sam spurns the offer to play for a Nigerian team, electing, instead, to open a Nigerian restaurant in town. Rebecca decides to end her workplace romance with Sam.

Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as the bubbly Ted Lasso, who dealt with panic attacks in Season Two. Apple TV+

Who is in the 'Ted Lasso' cast?

“Ted Lasso,” which has twice won the Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series, features Sudeikis in the title role. Sudeikis himself has twice won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role as the eternally optimistic coach.

Brett Goldstein’s portrayal of grumpy yet lovable Roy Kent has netted him a pair of Emmys for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, while Hannah Waddingham has earned an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for playing team owner Rebecca Welton.

Hannah Waddingham shines as insecure AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in “Ted Lasso.” Colin Hutton / Apple TV+

Juno Temple, who plays spitfire Keeley Hawes, has twice been nominated for an Emmy for her work in the show. Nick Mohammed is Nate, the soft-spoken kit man-turned-assistant coach who turns on Ted. That part has also garnered him two Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actor.

Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Toheeb Jimoh (Sam) and Sarah Niles (Dr. Sharon Fieldstone) also have earned Emmy nominations for their work on the show.

And let’s not forget Phil Dunster, who plays egotistical Jamie Tartt, and Cristo Fernandez, who portrays the cheery Dani Rojas. James Lance also stars in a recurring role as Trent Crimm, the by-the-book reporter who can’t help but root for Ted. That part also resulted in an Emmy nomination.