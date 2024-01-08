How Taylor Swift reacted to losing the Golden Globe to ‘Barbie’

Taylor Swift may not be adding a Golden Globe to her list of accolades this year, but she's thrilled for the film that did.

Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement, a category that made its debut at Sunday's ceremony. "Barbie" won the award, marking the film's second win of the night in addition to best original song for "What Was I Made For?"

Swift, who has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, took the moment to celebrate the cast of "Barbie." The singer was seen immediately standing up to cheer on the Margot Robbie-led film, starting a standing ovation.

In the video shared by Variety co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh, Swift and her glittery green dress is seen popping up out of the crowd and clapping.

Other guests at the awards show soon join in before most of the audience is on its feet as Robbie, director Greta Gerwig, actor America Ferrera and more take the stage.

Swift has had an eventful night at the ceremony in Beverly Hills. She cheered on bestie Emma Stone as she won the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor, took a selfie with "Barry" star and nominee Bill Hader and found herself the butt of a joke by host Jo Koy.

During the ceremony, Koy joked that the difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL is that “we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

When the camera panned to Swift, she deadpanned and took a sip of her drink.

Swift, who has become a fixture in the crowd of Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, missed the Jan. 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelce did not play during the matchup to rest ahead of the team's upcoming post-season in the playoffs.