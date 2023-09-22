Warning: Spoilers from Episodes One through Four of “Love Is Blind” Season Five below.

“Love Is Blind” Season Five premiered on Sept. 22, and there was only one couple among the cast who managed to escape the pods without finding themselves in a love triangle: Taylor Rue and Jared “JP” Pierce, who were among the season's three engaged couples.

About 20 minutes into the season premiere, viewers met Taylor, a 25-year-old kindergarten teacher who said that in the past she didn’t “truly love” herself. After rediscovering her self-worth, Taylor realized she was ready to find her soulmate.

She connected with JP, a 30-year-old firefighter, who attended the same school where she teaches. They spoke about their jobs, their families and their hopes for marriage.

In Episode Two, they already got engaged, making them the first official couple of Season Five. They had a slightly awkward face-to-face meeting in the next episode before heading to Mexico for the couples' trip.

Episode Four mostly focused on the other contestants, but a glimpse of Taylor and JP’s relationship was shown in the trailer for the next group of episodes out Sept. 29. Taylor cried in the clip and said she felt “frustrated,” suggesting they are not on the same page.

So how will their journey on the show end? Read on for a recap of Taylor and JP’s relationship so far.

Episodes 1 to 4 recap

In Episode One, Taylor and JP discussed having kids and shared their favorite meals. After getting to know each other, they quickly determined they appreciated the same values.

“I was actually, like, drawn to you from, like, our first ten-minute interaction. I thought you were sweet,” she told him.

He said he was also drawn to her and added, “I’ll stop talking to every other girl.”

“Just propose now,” she joked. He played along and said he would, but JP actually seemed ready to propose when gushing about his relationship with the other contestants.

Taylor and JP had another date during Episode Two and he tearfully opened up about his childhood.

The firefighter recalled his mom being a “really angry person” when he was growing up. Although their relationship has improved, he said in the past she would “take out her anger” on his sisters and tried to comfort them.

“But I just hate that I was so mad at her for all of that,” he shared. JP said he has moved past his anger and that his mom is “sweet” now.

“I’ve never been as comfortable with somebody, like, being able to open up and stuff, as I am with you. I definitely never told anybody that either,” he told Taylor.

They exchanged “I love yous” and referred to each other as “sugar butt” and “sugar,” their pet names.

During their next pod date, JP got down on one knee.

“From the moment you walked into my pod, I just knew there was something so special about you. I knew that I was talking to the woman I was destined to be with,” he said before asking her to marry him.

She said “yes” and called him her “answered prayer.”

When it was time for them to meet in person, Taylor said in her confessional interview that she dreamed about meeting a man with blond hair, tanned skin and white teeth. He told the cameras he did not want to picture Taylor at all.

“Sugar butt!” she shouted during the reveal as they swiftly walked toward each other and embraced.

“You’re really pretty,” he said before they shared a few pecks. He then proposed to her again in person.

He started sweating, and Taylor said she was worried her eyelash was going to fall off.

“These are fake, by the way,” she said, laughing. “You can’t tell?”

He replied, “You can tell,” but added that he liked the way she looked.

They briefly complimented each other and shared more kisses, but there were a few pauses in the conversation that Taylor noticed.

“In the real world, I probably wouldn’t have gone after him,” Taylor later told the cameras, pointing out the gap in his teeth. However, she said that was a “stupid” reason to not pursue someone.

She explained that being on the show completely changed her outlook on life, and she truly believed love is blind.